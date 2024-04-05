MrBeast reveals earning "a million in ad revenue" from posting five videos on X

Earlier this year, popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" experimented with posting his older videos on Elon Musk's X to see if the social media platform's new ad policy is viable for content creators. It seems that the project has been a success, as Jimmy shared earning a significant amount of money from the five videos he posted on the website.

In a post from his official account, MrBeast revealed that he had earned $1 million from ad revenue from the videos he posted on X. The YouTuber went on to say that he would be adding that to his budget to make even bigger productions in the future:

"So far it’s been around a million in ad revenue. I’m just adding it to my video budgets so now I can spend more on content lol"

MrBeast got paid around $1 million ad money for a combined viewership of 753 million on his videos on X

Elon Musk has been urging the king of YouTube to start posting his viral videos on his platform for some time now, and earlier this year in January 2024, MrBeast obliged the billionaire by posting his first video on X, despite his prior claims about it not being viable.

Even though it was an older post from his YouTube, the video titled $1 car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! has racked up quite a viewership, and has over 177 million impressions. Since then, he's posted four more videos on X, with a combined view of over 753 million views.

MrBeast shared this statistic in a recent post, claiming that posting videos on Elon Musk's social media platform has been "awesome":

"Posting videos on X has been awesome so far"

As far as the YouTuber is concerned, the $1 million payout is a nice bonus on top of his regular weekly revenue from the viral videos on the Google-owned platform. In other news, Jimmy recently revealed that he will be working with Amazon Prime Studios to produce his very own reality TV game show called Beast Games.