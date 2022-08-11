“Couple more languages launching”: MrBeast reveals his future plans of becoming the first individual channel ever to cross a billion subscribers on YouTube

YouTube phenomenon Jimmy "MrBeast" might be one of the biggest creators on the red video sharing platform, with over 100 million subscribers on his main channel alone. The YouTube star recently revealed his plans to become the first individual ever to cross one billion subscribers on YouTube, much to the delight of his viewers.

While it may seem like an impossible task, he already has some strategies well in line to help him hit the mind-blowing one billion mark on the Google-owned platform.

MrBeast is planning to launch more channels in other languages in 2022

After crossing the incredible 9-digit milestone on the red platform, YouTube personality MrBeast is gearing up for something even bigger. On August 10, 2022, he posted a series of threads on his main Twitter handle highlighting his YouTube journey and how far he has come since starting his channel back in 2013.

He revealed that his goal is to reach one billion subscribers on YouTube and that in order to achieve this seemingly impossible task, he is going to present a couple of channels featuring his content in languages it isn't available in. These channels. as per MrBeast himself, will be arriving in August.

With videos on his main channel going viral and racking up millions of views on a regular basis, the other-language channels help him pull in a much wider audience than he would have been able to with just a main English-language channel.

At the time of writing, his other-language channels are doing incredibly well on YouTube, pulling in massive views on average.

For instance, his most recent Willy-Wonka-inspired Chocolate Factory video has gone viral on his Spanish channel, racking up over 21 million viewers so far.

Social media reacts to the grand announcement

As soon as Jimmy announced that he was planning to launch a couple of language-based channels on YouTube in August, several fans reacted to the post.

Some fans criticized his content, others wanted to get in touch with him, and the rest responded with suggestions, requests, and more.

From recreating the widely popular Squid Game in real life to spending 50 hours buried underground, Jimmy is known for making the impossible possible.

