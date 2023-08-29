MrBeast reveals why he missed Streamy Awards 2023 despite bagging Creator of the Year for the fourth time in a row

Several prominent creators and streamers won in the recently concluded Streamy Awards 2023. Among them, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson stood out as a notable absentee. The YouTube star secured the 2023 Creator of the Year award, marking his fourth consecutive win in this category.

After his win, the announcer playfully quipped:

"You know, if you keep giving him awards, he really needs to show up."

After this, a deluge of trolls and memes surfaced, alluding to MrBeast's apparent lack of interest in attending award shows. Nonetheless, today (August 29), he took to his Twitter account to disclose the reason behind his absence was due to filming content for his channel. He said:

"I’m filming videos"

Jimmy discloses the reason behind his absence (Image via @scubaryan_)

MrBeast reveals his busy schedule coming in the way of the award show

Undoubtedly, MrBeast is one of the most prominent online figures, boasting a staggering subscriber count of over 179 million. To celebrate his remarkable year, during which he accumulated hundreds of millions of views, he was honored with the 2023 Creator of the Year Award.

This wasn't the sole award bestowed upon him. He also secured the Collaboration Award, achieved through his brief video alongside the Rock (Dwayne Johnson), where he engaged in and emerged victorious from a game of rock, paper, and scissors.

He also earned a nomination for another award - Best Creator Product. Nonetheless, the victory in this category was secured by UK-based YouTuber JJ "KSI" and WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul for their Prime Hydration Drink.

Despite these achievements, the creator unfortunately couldn't attend the event in person due to his demanding schedule. In a recent tweet, he disclosed that he will have only two days off from now until the end of the year.

Jimmy reveals his packed schedule (Image via @MrBeast)

What did the fans say?

Jimmy's latest tweet garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans urge the creator to take a break (Image via @Scubaryan_)

The Streamy Awards 2023 showcased other notable personalities, including Darren "IShowSpeed," who secured the Variety Streamer of the Year award, and Kai Cenat, who emerged victorious with the Streamer of the Year award.