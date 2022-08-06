MrBeast's video on Ludwig’s channel makes almost $4K: The latter claims he won’t be able to keep it

Fans were in for a surprise earlier this week as they found MrBeast's video on Ludwig's YouTube channel. Taking to his stream a few days later, the latter revealed how much video had earned so far.

Jimmy "MrBeast" let Ludwig upload the video titled "I Buried $100,000, Go Find It," as the former did not like it enough to upload it to his own channel. The video has done really well. At the time of writing, it has over 3.5 million views.

Speaking to his stream, however, the American revealed that he will not keep any of the money since it is the revenue from Jimmy's creation.

Ludwig reveals the amount MrBeast's video has earned so far

The video, since being uploaded, has pushed Ludwig's career ahead. The YouTuber disclosed that not only has it earned thousands of dollars but has also given him a few thousand subscribers. Ludwig exclaimed:

"Right now this video's at 2.2 million views which...insane, insane. 2.2 million views with 2 hours left and in the past 60 minutes it got 62 thousand views, so it will probably end with like 2.3 mil to maybe 2.4 I think..."

The video has evidently surpassed his expectations. It has become one of his most popular uploads, being just 1.5 million shy of his most viewed video. He also disclosed that the video has given him an extra 8.9K subscribers, a number that is still rising.

When speaking about the earnings from the video, Ludwig determined:

"I don't get to keep the money...I have to give all the money for MrBeast. All the money goes to MrBeast. I wish I could (keep the money). I cannot, unfortunately."

After one of his viewers asked why, he responded:

"Why? Well he's spent a million dollars on the video. To give me a 1 million dollar video and then also the money from it would be a little insane."

Fans react to Ludwig's comments

Most fans have supported Ludwig's comments, welcoming his gesture as an act of wholesomeness. Some have also brought up the camaraderie that both YouTubers share. Here are some comments from the stream:

Fans react to Ludwig's video (Image via Ludwin Clips YouTube)

MrBeast recently celebrated crossing the 100 million subscriber mark on his YouTube. By reaching the coveted number, he has become the fifth most-subscribed YouTuber on the platform. Ludwig, on the other hand, is staggeringly behind with over three million subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far