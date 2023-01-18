Multiple AMD RX6000 series cards turning up dead, investigations show poor quality control and cracked chips

The AMD RX6000 series cards are expected to be stable performers from the brand, taking PC gaming to new heights. However, some of them suddenly turned dead in a German repair shop. The incident occurred last week, and there now appears to be some clarity over what seems to have caused the incident.

There are multiple reasons why a GPU card can be damaged, which is usually the customer's fault. However, based on anecdotes from KrisFix-Germany, the issues in these cases were not due to any user's fault. While it initially seemed to be CID (Customer-Induced Damage), many cards with similar damage soon revealed something strange and worrying.

A week on, there's been more clarification about the possible cause. While AMD hasn't officially provided any insight, the community has been able to figure out what may have caused the issues.

Recent debacle of AMD RX6000 series cards sheds light on lack of inspection in manufacturing process

GPUs have become an integral part of modern-day gaming, significantly affecting how a system performs. However, it's not just the advanced gaming tasks that require a dedicated GPU. Regarding the AMD RX6000 series cards, they're meant to be dependable and perform tasks without hassle.

This makes the recent issue, brought to the fore by KrisFix-Germany, even stranger. The YouTuber mentioned how he had never seen issues with so many cards all at the same time. Moreover, 48 of the 61 AMD RX6000 series cards were completely dead.

The sheer number and similar nature of damage to the cards indicate that the fault is not with the user. Respondents shared different experiences of what they were doing; some even had idle devices.

Based on the faults with the device, it appears that the issue could be from AMD's end. The faulty models include the 6800 and 6900 models of the AMD RX6000 series cards. This could be a case of the absence of a GPU driver, as all the affected devices were running on Adrenalin 22.11.2 (WHQL).

Buildzoid @Buildzoid1 RX 6800/6900 series cards seem to be suffering core failures for some reason: youtu.be/pQDnwpc_k4E RX 6800/6900 series cards seem to be suffering core failures for some reason: youtu.be/pQDnwpc_k4E

The driver could have also been missing thermal protection. While there's no proof, it's hard to imagine that so many people could damage their products all at the same time. Of course, one might think they could have overperformed, resulting in damage, but that also seems unlikely.

If anything, the lack of quality comes from the producer's components, which seems to have caused the problems. It's hard to pinpoint whether the blame should fall on AMD or the retailers.

However, the recent incident with the AMD RX6000 series cards once again emphasizes the need for proper quality checks in the manufacturing process. In addition, no matter how powerful a GPU is, the lack of optimization could cause issues for many.

