What is AMD Cleanup Utility? Where to download, how to use, and more

The AMD Cleanup Utility is a godsend solution for many users in the brand's ecosystem regarding computing and peripherals. Modern-day devices are intrinsically complex due to the multiple components they use. Hence, having a suitable management system is essential to keep users' lives easy.

AMD has focused on this aspect to ensure that all its users have no issues managing their respective systems. The AMD Cleanup Utility ensures that and does some key jobs independently. From the outset, it will look like a simple tool that does very basic stuff.

Its benefits are well understood when one analyzes the function it does. Moreover, setting it up and using it is extremely simple, making the lives of everybody easier.

The AMD Cleanup Utility is a standalone tool that performs different quality-of-life tasks

From GPUs to motherboards, almost every device in a computing system requires a driver. These drivers must be installed and updated to ensure their proper functioning. However, some of them can often leave residual files, and there can be issues with properly installing the updates.

The AMD Cleanup Utility prevents such situations. It's a standalone tool that clears all older files and pre-installed software from someone's system. Of course, it's only applicable for drivers of AMD devices, but it does a good job, nevertheless.

How to download and install it?

Downloading the AMD Cleanup Utility is easy as the brand makes it available on its official website. You can download the tool by clicking here to start the download automatically. Once it's done, you can install it at any location you want to start using.

How to use it?

As mentioned earlier, using the AMD Cleanup Utility is quite simple once you have installed it with the installer's help.

Go to the installed folder and run the software.

It will prompt you to run in safe mode. It's recommended that you run the software in Windows safe mode.

The next prompt will describe what the software will do. Click on OK to proceed with the operation or cancel to terminate it.

An AMD-based background screen will appear on the screen while the operation continues in the background. It would be best to close all ongoing operations before this step to ensure a smooth process.

Once the cleanup process is complete, a prompt will inform you of that.

Lastly, a prompt will ask you to restart your system. You can choose to restart it later, but it will be needed for the changes to show up.

That's how easy it is to use the tool from AMD, which covers a wide range of devices and drivers. It doesn't require much data or space on your hard drive, but it is a perfect one-stop solution to erase all your older drivers. More importantly, the tool automatically detects all the removable items from your storage drive, which saves you time and space.

