MultiVersus patch 1.02 server downtime (September 8): Hitbox overhaul and Gizmo release maintenance schedule

MultiVersus' servers will be taken down later today in preparation for the upcoming patch 1.02, one of the biggest updates for the fighter game in quite some time.

The servers will be taken down for exactly one hour from 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST on September 8, 2022 and will stay offline until 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST the same day.

While the developers have stated that the servers will be down for exactly one hour, it may take slightly longer, based on how well the maintenance schedule and the patching process goes.

1.02 will be an incredibly big update, as not only will it be introducing Gizmo, the game's newest character, but will be overhauling the current Hitbox/Hurtbox for all 18 champions who are currently in the game.

Hence, players might need to wait a bit longer for the servers to come online once again and start matching up against opponents in MultiVersus.

What to expect from MultiVersus patch 1.02?

The MultiVersus 1.02 official patch notes are finally out, and players can see a glimpse of all the changes that they can expect from the upcoming update.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the introduction of the new character Gizmo, whom fans have been waiting to try out for some time now.

Additionally, the Hitbox/Hurbox for all 18 characters will see a major overhaul, and Player First Games seems to finally be listening to community feedback and introducing changes that players have been asking for ever since the fighter was released.

Additionally, Superman will be receiving a significant number of nerfs to his kit and it’s highly likely that the character will lose his spot in the meta.

Some map changes are also on the way, and there will be tweaks to the following areas of 2v2 Tree Fort Map, Trophy’s E.D.G.E, and Cromulons and Cromulons (1 vs 1). Cromulons and Cromulons, in particular, will be receiving a new floating platform for both versions of Cromulons.

Heavy Projectiles will be introduced to the game, and can be used to break normal enemy projectiles, and can also clank with other Heavy Projectiles, which cannot be reflected. As a result, Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently will block all projectiles, and projectiles that explode will no longer hit the character if they have pblocked it properly.

