Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" has given an update regarding his health. In his latest stream (uploaded on October 26), the Twitch star revealed that he suffered an ear infection that caused bleeding. This was first mentioned through a Tweet that he posted earlier this week where he wrote:

"WENT TO URGENT CARE CUZ PAIN WAS INBEARABLE AND WAS BLEEDING FROM MY EARS, GOT ANTIBIOTIC DROPS."

xQc usually uploads almost every day. However, his latest stream came after a short leave of absence due to his health problems.

He explained:

“My ears were bugging”

xQc suffered from ear infection, says he's better now

After a short break, xQc has now returned to streaming. In his latest stream, which went on for over eight hours, the 27-year-old streamer explained his medical condition. He mentioned it was "one of the worst pains" he has experienced and said:

"People that don't know, I've been gone for a week, which is insane for me okay, but trust me on this okay, I didn't stream because I literally could not okay, I literally could not. Wearing headphones would have been a disaster, okay. My ears were bugging, like literally, bugging."

He further added:

"Like yesterday was a little bit better, like very much better, and today's like almost perfect, but it's not there yet. I think like, ear infection is one of the worst pains like I've ever seen, ever. I didn't even know that something like this could have even happen to a human."

Warning: The following clip contains explicit language

(Timestamp: 00:17:29)

He concluded:

"It's so f**king bad. I wish it on nobody. Having both ear infected is like, so f**king bad. Holy f**k it's bad. I can't even explain how bad it is."

This isn't the only ailment that Felix has suffered off-late. Shortly after the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022 event, the streamer confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID.

After contracting the virus, he mentioned:

"And now then, I'm getting absolutely obliterated. Breathing is fine, I have a headache, all my muscles hurt..."

Fans react to his health update

Fans are aware that xQc does not have the best immunity in the world. Reacting to his condition, fans shared a lot of comments.

Fans react to the health update (image via xQc Clips YouTube)

With the streamer returning to his trade, it is expected that he will continue for now. Regular viewers of his streams are certainly hoping he makes a full recovery as soon as possible.

