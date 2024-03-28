"My ex f**king ate my car" - xQc throws shade at Adept, brings up the controversy surrounding his McLaren

Felix “xQc”’s most recent Kick stream alongside content creators like Adin Ross, Konvy, and more discussed several topics. While playing Call of Duty, one person repeatedly mentioned Felix’s ex, Adept. In many cases, the streamer was quick to say something nice about her, but that was entirely different when it came to his McLaren. He swiftly cast shade over losing his car.

Quick to throw shade amongst his friends and fellow streamers, xQc took a public shot at his now ex over the loss of his McLaren, which the streamer stated was sold by Adept. However, in this case, he fed into his chat’s memes about the streamer’s weight:

“My f**kin ex f**kin ate my car.”

xQc throws shade at Adept over the loss of his McLaren

(Clip begins 5:09:44)

While discussing pets in the xQc Kick stream, Adin Ross began furiously yelling, “Jane ate your dog and cat!” to the rest of the group. Meanwhile, xQc took the opportunity to talk about his sold McLaren and took a dig at his ex, Adept, by explaining the situation in a toxic manner:

“That’s not too bad. Dude, my f**king ex f**king ate my car.”

This sent not only Felix himself but the rest of his friends into gales of laughter, with someone in the chat implying that she must be a “big b*tch” to do something like that. The statement that she “ate” the car is not uncommon in an xQc stream, where many of his viewers comment about her weight.

However, things swiftly got out of hand when the streamer explained it was a 720 Spider that was sold. One of the streamers taking part in the Call of Duty lobby said he’d have “shot that b*tch in the head,” which was too far for the Juicer:

“Woah woah woah!”

Adept was brought up several times during the Call of Duty stream, with one of the content creators, Konvy, being asked to bring her up the streamer who is now Felix's ex. In the above clip, there wasn’t any malice or shade thrown:

“Yeah, that’s my ex, what about her?”

The stream would continue for several more hours, with the streamers playing in a private Call of Duty lobby, with the conversation more focused on the actual game instead of controversial topics.

While many thought the legal troubles between xQc and Adept were over, the Kick streamer revealed recently that a new filing had been made, but also been thrown out.