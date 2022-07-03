My Hero Ultra Rumble closed beta: How to register, start time, end date, and more

Bandai Namco finally announced the closed beta period for their upcoming battle royale title, My Hero Ultra Rumble, amid the ongoing Anime Expo event. The game will be inspired by the highly popular My Hero Academia anime series and will feature characters from the show pitting them against each other in a battle royale mode.

The title will be free upon launch, however, until then, some lucky fans will be able to try out the game in its closed beta period as the developers will be testing it extensively before officially going through with the launch.

The closed beta testing period for My Hero Ultra Rumble will be taking place in two separate phases. The first one will be held from August 17, 2022, to August 18, 2022. The second phase will start just a few hours after the first one ends and end on August 21, 2022.

To be able to sign up for the beta, fans will be required to make their way to the official website and follow the required steps to book their request.

What to expect from My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is developed by Byking, the same studio behind the previous franchise titles such as My Hero One’s Justice. Fans who have played this title will have already guessed that in the upcoming battle royale, Quirks will play a big part in how the gameplay experience will pan out.

The unique abilities utilized by the different heroes and villains, as portrayed in the show, will play a defining role, which fans are quite excited to try out once the closed beta playtests kick off.

It will be quite interesting to see how these powers work in a battle royale genre and how the different Quirks interact with each other as three teams of eight face off against each other in an open arena. The matches will consist of 24 players in total and will follow the same “last man standing” formula of some of the more popular battle royale titles.

The characters in the game will be divided into “assault”, “support”, and “disruption” categories, but the developers have not yet provided any further details on how each of these categories will be playing out in the game.

Additionally, while some characters have been confirmed for the title, the entire list has not yet been revealed. The list so far puts the following in the game:

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

Ochaco Uraraka

Shoto Todoroki

Tsuyu Asui

Cementoss

All Might

Mt. Lady

Tomura Shigaraki

Dabi

Himiko Toga

Mr. Compress

My Hero Ultra Rumble is yet to have an official date for its full launch, however, the game is expected to drop sometime later this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

