My Hero Academia: 5 characters who are always bold (&5 who are always nervous)

My Hero Academia’s world has made it clear to fans that while you need to be braver than most to become a Hero, this does not mean that you have to be brave all the time. However, some characters missed the memo since they act fearless most of the time.

Meanwhile, there is another set of characters that seem confident and invincible during Hero work, yet they are nervous wrecks in their day-to-day lives. With that in mind, this list will present 5 My Hero Academia characters who always act intrepid and 5 who are a bundle of nerves.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s point of view and is not ranked in any particular order. It contains spoilers.

Mirio and 4 other valiant My Hero Academia characters

1) Bakugo Katsuki

Bakugo has been improving his temper, but he is still as bold as ever (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

No one in class 1-A is as bold as Bakugo, the student that was ready to face All Might alone without any fear. He was praised for his powerful Quirk since he was a small child, something that emboldened the already brash kid.

Bakugou knows his Quirk is amazing, so he normally feels like there is nothing to fear as long as he has his power. He does not, however, rely simply on his Quirk, since he actively trains to better himself each day.

2) Kirishima Eijiro

If you need a friend, you can alaways count on Kirishima (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Kirishima believes that manliness and chivalry are the definition of being a Hero. He used to be a very reserved and timid individual, until his classmate Mina inspired him to leave behind the meek middle schooler he used to be to become a dauntless Hero.

Kirishima strives to constantly appear confident to everyone around him, even when he is trembling in fear on the inside. But he never lets his boldness or newfound confidence keep him from being a kind and friendly individual.

3) Endeavor

Endeavor wants to make up for his past actions (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

If your goal is to someday surpass the number one Hero, you do not have time for fear, at least in the eyes of Enji Todoroki. Endeavor is one of the boldest individuals on the show, hiding most of his emotions behind a frown or a serious expression.

However, this boldness has caused him some problems in the past, as he allowed his goal to take over his life and his family. Although he has started to gradually change and accept the true emotions he has been ignoring for several years, he is still an individual that will never allow his fears to stop him.

4) Mina Ashido

Mina is always trying to cheer up her class (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Pinky is one of the friendliest and most extroverted individuals in the My Hero Academia universe. Mina has always been a person that does not allow her fears to dictate her actions, like the time she tricked Gigantomachia into leaving some innocent girls alone even when she was sacred of the giant herself.

Even without realizing it, Mina has been inspiring people with her confident and bold personality long before she was a Hero student. She has always had a heroic heart, breaking up fights and helping bullied kids since middle school, all while flashing the world her big, radiant smile.

5) Mirio Togata

Mirio was not always as confident in his abilities as he is now, since his Quirk was not considered useful for Hero work. But through hard work and perseverance, he became one of the most skilled students in U.A. High.

His goal is to save a million people during his Hero career, a dream that he had to let go of for a few months after his Quirk was erased, saving Eri. Nonetheless, after regaining his Quirk with the help of the same girl he saved, Lemillion is all geared to translate his dream into a reality again.

Tamaki and 4 other My Hero Academia characters who are always on edge

1) Izuku Midoriya

Deku is always nervous about something (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

No one can blame Izuku for being a nervous wreck, given the past of bullying and mistreatments he was subjected to because of his Quirkless nature. He is constantly doubting himself, something that can hinder him at times since he already tends to overthink.

Outside of costume, Deku can be one of the most shy individuals you will ever meet, with a soft-spoken voice and a passive attitude. But, when it is time to help someone, he completely transforms into a different individual, letting his heroic instincts take over and leaving behind all the fear he felt before.

2) Tamaki Amajiki

Tamaki is a relatable character (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

You can normally see Tamaki facing a wall, away from the prying eyes of his other classmates. He is the living embodiment of anxiety, seeing as he has a hard time speaking to large groups or people he is unfamiliar with.

Mirio Togata does have a source of inspiration that permits him brief but significant moments of bravery. It's none other than Mirio Togata. With Mirio’s help, Tamaki has been able to overcome his nervous disposition and achieve a status as one of U.A.’s Big Three.

3) Momo Yaoyorozu

You would think that someone with a Quirk as powerful as Momo’s would be overly confident. However, this is not the case because she is constantly doubting herself, despite the fact that she is a bright and talented student whose grades are normally on top of the class.

Yet, she tends to believe she is falling behind her classmates, as proven by her performance in the Sports Festival and the first term final exam. But don't believe for a second that this will hinder her Hero work; she is still one of the most skilled students in her class.

4) All Might

Toshinori lives in constant fear for his loved ones (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

The number one Hero has several reasons to constantly be on edge, after all, he is constantly fighting the vilest villains in the world. All Might’s Hero persona is a confident and perpetually smiling Hero, someone who can bring hope to those that have lost it.

Still, when he turns back into Yagi Toshinori, he lets go of the smile, as he is persistently reminded of the dangers the world has to offer. Although he tries to keep up his smile for the public’s sake, on the inside he is regularly scared for the lives he swore to protect.

5) Minoru Mineta

Mineta is slowly getting better (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Mineta acts like he is a confident ladies-man as he perceives himself to be, when in actuality he is one of the most cowardly individuals in class 1-A. Whenever a dangerous situation arises, Mineta is the first to resort to screams and panic.

However, he has been gradually improving himself since the start of the show, inspired by the heroic and brave acts his classmates have shown. In spite of that, he still acts like a coward from time to time, although he is considerably braver than before.

