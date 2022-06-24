My Hero Academia: How do Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki's hero costumes change in the future?

My Hero Academia readers have already begun reacting to leaked scans from Chapter 357.

Endeavor seemingly had a future vision during his climactic battle with All For One. It depicted the Class 1-A students in their adult forms. Naturally, their costume designs had slight changes. It is important to remember that this may or may not be the way their hero costumes look in the near future. Endeavor is only imagining the possibility of their renewed adult designs. With that said, My Hero Academia fans certainly had fun with it on social media.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Endeavor's vision sees Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki looking different in the future of My Hero Academia

Comparing the current and future costumes

Right off the bat, Deku wears a lengthy cape, similar to his old mentor Gran Torino. It's almost like he stitched both capes together. Deku's hero equipment is also noticeably bigger than before. His leg braces reach the middle of his leg, while his gauntlets appear more dense.

Meanwhile, Bakugo is the complete opposite of Deku since his gauntlets are far more compact in size. Regardless, the most recognizable feature of his new look is his hairstyle, the two short braids on his head. They closely resemble bomb fuses about to go off, which fits his explosive personality.

Todoroki doesn't change all that much in the future of My Hero Academia, at least according to Endeavor's vision. His costume has wider and shorter cannisters, and he wears an unknown wrist device. Todoroki also sports a shorter haircut in the future.

My Hero Academia fans love the way Bakugo looks

Bakugo has consistently been the most popular character in this series. With that in mind, it's no surprise that fans have taken a liking to his future hero costume. His bomb fuse headband is the perfect accessory for him. There's a ton of fanart all over Twitter at this very moment celebrating his new look, even before the official chapter.

On a related note, some fans will likely run wild with speculations about his relationship with the second OFA user. Bakugo's future design is very similar to this mysterious character.

Todoroki's new look has not been received very well by some fans

Todoroki's parted hairstyle has been a defining physical aspect of his since birth. Needless to say, some fans are really hoping that Endeavor's imagination doesn't become reality because Todoroki having short hair would require some serious adjustment.

His fans have jokingly referred to it as a "dad cut." This is based on how some anime characters have shortened their hair by the end of their series, Naruto Uzumaki and Ichigo Kurosaki being the most infamous examples.

Whether or not Endeavor's dream will be realized remains to be seen, but it would be rather strange for Horikoshi to not reveal these hero costume designs later.

