"My neck is kinda f**ked" - IShowSpeed gives health update after getting RKO'd by Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" had quite an eventful evening yesterday (April 7, 2024). The streamer made an appearance in a mascot costume promoting PRIME Hydration during WrestleMania XL. However, things took a negative turn when he provoked WWE star Randy Orton outside of the ring. Orton responded by removing the costume and executing his signature RKO move, sending Darren crashing into a table.

After the match, the streamer was spotted in the dressing room with Logan Paul, wearing a neck brace. It's uncertain whether he was genuinely injured, given that stunt moves are typically executed with caution. Nonetheless, the streamer did give an update:

"My neck is kinda f**ked."

"I might just be in the hospital" - IShowSpeed speaks after being RKO'd during WrestleMania XL

IShowSpeed had a pretty wild night yesterday following his debut at WrestleMania XL. He was seen supporting Logan Paul, potentially indicating his signing with PRIME, as he appeared in a mascot costume.

At one point, seeing Logan down, Darren took matters into his own hands and attempted to distract Orton, even giving him a shove. This naturally provoked Orton, who retaliated by kicking him down and later stripping him of his costume.

To compound matters, the WWE star lifted the streamer onto the commentator's table and executed his signature RKO move. Logan eventually defended his United States Championship title. In the locker room, Darren provided an update on his condition:

"You guys know I got RKO'd by Randy Orton. You know, I'm being honest, everything is real. I have a fat headache right now. My neck is kinda f**ked. It's very stiff like it's cramped up. I got the wind knocked out of me. I might just be in the hospital for one day, Imma be okay."

He added:

"I'm not dead so I don't wanna think nobody's dead but I got RKO'd by Randy Orton. My head is hurting so bad, man. But I let you boys have a clip right here. I just wanna let y'all that I am okay."

The night wasn't over for IShowSpeed just yet. In the locker room, Logan Paul shared a video message from KSI to the streamer. In the video, KSI ended up teasing and laughing at Darren, eliciting a comic reaction from him.