"My run is legitimate" - xQc claims Forsen's Minecraft speedrun is "illegitimate" due to mods

Felix "xQc" has doubled down on his allegations against Sebastian "Forsen," who recently beat his Minecraft speedrun record. The French-Canadian streamer has called the latter's runs "illegitimate" due to the many mods that he used during them. The two Twitch streamers have had a public Minecraft-centric rivalry since 2020, going against each other's speedrun records for years at this point.

Since the start of 2023, things have been tense after both set new records and beat each other's time. xQc, however, has criticized Forsen's recent record of 18:10, which is still 30 seconds faster than his. He has accused Sebastian's run of not being legitimate due to the various in-game modifications that he used while setting that time:

"If you want to speak in legitimate terms, of what is legitimate on a run? My run is legitimate; his run isn't. Literally. Real sh*t, I'm not even kidding."

xQc insinuates Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record doesn't count because his run would not be accepted by official websites

The Canadian streamer appeared to double down on his previous comments about his rival using "manufactured seeds" and other mods when he claimed that his Swedish counterpart — who currently has the lower time between them — would not be able to submit his speedrun to an official forum because of mods. Here's what he said:

"Yo, you know? Literally, if I were to submit the run, it would get accepted. And Forsen's run wouldn't."

It should be noted that xQc's insinuation comes after he himself set a personal best record that was 30 seconds slower than Forsen's (18 minutes) and repeatedly tried to claim that his runs are fair because Sebastian mods his game.

The statement in general is not wrong as Forsen does use a more modded version of Minecraft than him. However, the extensions that he uses give him little to no advantage and have been the subject of much debate among fans.

Here are a few reactions to the above-attached clip after it was posted on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Some individuals suggested that xQc's argument doesn't stand since the rivalry is between him and Sebastian and isn't on an official level. Others argue that the Variety Streamer of the Year frequently resorts to these tactics to invalidate arguments against him:

Reddit debate about the legitimacy of the Minecraft speed run (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Forsen and xQc Minecraft speedrun saga

The two Twitch powerhouses have been going at it for years. The Speedrun meta started back in 2020 with other Minecraft streamers such as Dream popularizing it on the purple platform. More content creators joined in on the trend gradually but only two, Felix and Sebastian, are the remaining ones.

The two-year spanning friendly rivalry, however, seems to be slipping as xQc keeps attacking Forsen's latest speedrun record. However, at the same time, he seems hellbent on beating his foe's time and has declared that he will do so within a week.

Sebastian Fors @Forsen HELLO @xQc . you have been permanently destroyed. I suggest you start searching for a different occupation, because I would be embarrassed to ever show my face on this platform again with a 20:05. HELLO @xQc . you have been permanently destroyed. I suggest you start searching for a different occupation, because I would be embarrassed to ever show my face on this platform again with a 20:05.

xQc @xQc @Forsen See you in a week. Don't get rusty with the lava thing and the one liner 🤣 @Forsen See you in a week. Don't get rusty with the lava thing and the one liner 🤣

Here's a full rundown of the two streamers' Minecraft speedrun saga.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes