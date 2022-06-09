"My stomach hurts": Fans react to xQc hilariously sabotaging teammate in CS:GO

With the gambling row still being an active topic of discussion, xQc is choosing not to let it affect his streaming schedule. The Juicer is streaming regularly, playing various games over his usual 7-9 hours of being live every day.

During a recent stream, he was playing CS:GO after quite some time, and the streamer's inexperience at the FPS title caused him to hurt one of his teammates.

xQc hits one of the funniest CS:GO clips of all time: All you need to know

(watch from 3:19:36 to watch the full match)

As a former Overwatch pro, the streamer's main skillset is a little different from what is demanded by games like CS and Valorant. He is seen playing these games at times, largely at the behest of viewers.

This has led to some hilarious moments on his live stream, but the latest clip seems to top its predecessors with the clip going viral in the CS community, a rare feat for an xQc clip.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This might be the funniest CSGO clip I’ve ever seen This might be the funniest CSGO clip I’ve ever seen https://t.co/F3MaCUwUYb

In the clip, the streamer, playing for the terrorist side, is seen trying to enter the A site at the start of the fifth round. When one of his teammates called out a potential enemy presence, xQc tried to throw Molotov on the spot to secure the team's push towards the bombsite.

The Molotov hilariously bounced off the wall and landed precisely on his teammates' hiding spot in the smoke. Viewers were amused by his teammate's confusion about how the enemy was able to pinpoint his location.

"I just got mollied. I think they mollied me? Where did your molly hit?"

To add to the confusion, Felix responded to his teammate's query by saying he hadn't even thrown his Molotov yet.

"I didn't throw it yet you want me to throw it?"

As players are not allowed to have more than one of the same items in CS, X chose to throw his flashbang, claiming it to be his molly. This flashbang also ended up right in front of the same teammate's field of vision.

"I'm blind. They just threw a fxcking perfect flash at me. These guys know right where I'm at??"

To round out the hilarity, the streamer also shot and killed the teammate after blinding him, too fast for him to recover from the shock of the enemies knowing his location to realize that it was Felix who killed him.

xQc's massive fanbase and the CS community have been laughing at the streamer's antics ever since the clip went viral on social media.

TRB hawksnest @HawksNest @JakeSucky LMFAOOO every single thing about this clip is flawless @JakeSucky LMFAOOO every single thing about this clip is flawless

MIK3Y @xMlK3Y @JakeSucky My stomach hurts from laughing at this @JakeSucky My stomach hurts from laughing at this

Many CS fans also used the opportunity to talk about how often matchmaking in the game makes them end up with teammates who behave like xQc.

che 🐆 @cheataah @JakeSucky poor guy, this is by far one of the FUNNIEST clips I've seen, It sums up csgo matchmaking so well @JakeSucky poor guy, this is by far one of the FUNNIEST clips I've seen, It sums up csgo matchmaking so well 😭

Many members of the streaming community also reminisced about how other streamers created similar content.

_Storms_ @Storms25221803 @JakeSucky Reminds me of when doc and courage constantly flashed each other and doc broke character @JakeSucky Reminds me of when doc and courage constantly flashed each other and doc broke character

xQc is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch in today's age. He is officially partnered with Luminosity Gaming as a streamer and is currently based in Canada. The streamer was nominated for "Streamer of the Year" at the Streamer Awards.

