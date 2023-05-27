"My tinnitus is acting TF up" - Pokimane opens up about her health, urges people with chronic conditions to take care of themselves

Imane “Pokimane” is one of the most recognized streamers in the world despite stepping away from full-time content creation some time ago. On May 26, she explained on Twitter why she could not hold a planned stream that day. A sudden tinnitus flare-up kept her from hopping online and hanging out with her fans. In the same tweet, she urged those suffering from chronic conditions to take care of themselves first.

for anyone dealing w a chronic condition, i feel you & encourage you to take care of yourself first, no matter how much it sucks to miss out on other things. 🥺 sorry i wanted to stream today but my tinnitus is acting TF up 😭 gotta go figure out why..

Well-wishers from around the world gathered in the replies. Some also offered suggestions based on how they deal with tinnitus.

"Sorry I wanted to stream today but my tinnitus is acting TF up"

Pokimane opens up about her health in recent Twitter post

Pokimane posted on May 22, 2023, that she had plans to stream on Thursday and Friday that week.

Pokimane posted on May 22, 2023, that she had plans to stream on Thursday and Friday that week. Unfortunately, due to her ongoing chronic health issues, she was unwell and could not stream.

Tinnitus is a chronic condition that causes a ringing sound in one's ear, and some people might even hear a buzzing or roaring sound. It’s often related to age-related hearing loss, ear injuries, or other issues.

"For anyone dealing w a chronic condition, I feel you & encourage you to take care of yourselves first, no matter how much it sucks to miss out on other things."

It can make completing even the most ordinary tasks unnecessarily difficult and very exhausting. Livestreaming and interacting with fans would have been quite an ordeal. In her tweet, Pokimane urged everyone with chronic conditions to take care of themselves first.

In 2022, Pokimane opened up about her initial diagnosis of tinnitus in a YouTube video and said that she was making some changes in her life to make things easier. For example, she was wearing fake teeth to try and bring her jaw and teeth into a better position. Poki's fans offered her support then and will continue do so.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane’s discussion of Tinnitus

Many of Imane's fans and followers offered her support on Twitter. Some revealed how they deal with Tinnitus, and others simply wanted to show love to their favorite content creator.

william wildcat the 3rd @williwildcat @imane Had tinnitus since i was a kid. I stumbled onto a youtube video of thumping the back of your head to alleviate. It works. Used to be every night now its almost never. Best of luck to ya. @imane Had tinnitus since i was a kid. I stumbled onto a youtube video of thumping the back of your head to alleviate. It works. Used to be every night now its almost never. Best of luck to ya.

carol (kins) 📚 @carolkinss @williwildcat @imane This… I often cup the back of my ears and intertwine my fingers behind my head and press palms against the side of my head too and it helps @williwildcat @imane This… I often cup the back of my ears and intertwine my fingers behind my head and press palms against the side of my head too and it helps

Some highlighted their own physical maladies and chronic pain conditions to empathaize and show Imane that she is not alone in this fight.

Peter Rossignol @Peterrossignol



Best of luck @imane Auditory Neuropothy is what I suffer from. (Nerve issue in the Ear) it sucks and hope it's not that serious. I gotta get it checked every 3 months.Best of luck @imane Auditory Neuropothy is what I suffer from. (Nerve issue in the Ear) it sucks and hope it's not that serious. I gotta get it checked every 3 months. Best of luck

Panzer @ItsPanzer @imane still figuring out why my arm has been hurting for the past 6 years. At least im finally seeing some improvement. I hope you get it figured out asap 🤞 @imane still figuring out why my arm has been hurting for the past 6 years. At least im finally seeing some improvement. I hope you get it figured out asap 🤞

Leanora @Leaanoraa



I hope you get everything sorted out quickly @imane 🥲 I just want to live my lifeI hope you get everything sorted out quickly @imane 🥲 I just want to live my lifeI hope you get everything sorted out quickly ♥️

A few Twitter users opened up about their own struggles with tinnitus.

Matías Cabargas @Orokio @imane I feel you, I've had tinnitus since I was a kid, and sometimes I get episodes where I get a really loud pitch for a few seconds out of nowhere. Stay strong! @imane I feel you, I've had tinnitus since I was a kid, and sometimes I get episodes where I get a really loud pitch for a few seconds out of nowhere. Stay strong!

LeeGnD @LeeGnd_ @imane I'm sorry :(. I remember when I was a kid and I couldnt hear much because my tinnitus would act up all day. Hope you feel better Poki @imane I'm sorry :(. I remember when I was a kid and I couldnt hear much because my tinnitus would act up all day. Hope you feel better Poki

Nicholas @soccerboy1491 @imane Tinnitus sucks. I have it from too many festivals & shows. Mostly from the indoor shows so I always have ear plugs for them now. @imane Tinnitus sucks. I have it from too many festivals & shows. Mostly from the indoor shows so I always have ear plugs for them now.

Poki's fans emerged in droves to show that they are in her corner. There has been no update on when she will stream next, but her fans are hoping that the popular content creator will feel better soon.

