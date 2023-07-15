Esports & Gaming
Myth reveals moving into smaller house due to reduced income, discusses wrong stock market investments

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jul 15, 2023 06:44 GMT
Myth talks about present financial condition (Image via Sportskeeda)
YouTube streamer and former Fortnite pro-Ali "Myth" took to his live broadcast to speak about how he had to downsize his home due to his recent decrease in income. Furthermore, he acknowledged that he had made "some bad moves" within the stock market, suggesting that he may have incurred financial losses in the market.

For those unaware, Myth moved from Twitch to YouTube Gaming in July 2023 under an exclusive contract. The specific details regarding his payment for this move have not been disclosed. However, based on his recent stream, the move seems to have not yielded the expected finances he had anticipated.

"It's been really tough for me to talk about this" - Myth opens up about recent financial standings

Long-time fans of Myth will recall him as one of the top talents within the TSM gaming organization. During his peak in the Fortnite era, he consistently attracted tens of thousands of concurrent viewers for each of his streams on Twitch.

However, in recent times, his viewership has significantly declined, currently averaging only a few hundred viewers per stream on YouTube. Reading a comment about his present financial condition, he said:

"Do you have to move into a smaller apartment because you make less moneyonow? Yes. Yeah, it's been really tough for me to talk about this, and it's the first time that I'm actually doing so, but I made some bad moves in the stock market."
(Timestamp: 01:09:08)

He added:

"And you know, funds started running out faster than I expected, and I'm just trying to float the boat. So yeah, man, thanks for being here. We're gonna run some ads real quick."

What did the community say?

The clip made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where fans shared their own takes on the situation. Naturally, fans wondered how the streamer ended up with just a few hundred concurrent viewers, despite millions of subscribers. Here are some notable reactions:

While Myth's YouTube channel initially centered around Fortnite, he has recently diversified his content. He now streams a variety of games ranging from Overwatch to CS: GO. He has currently amassed just under 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
