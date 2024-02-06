“N3on can't even touch 'em” - Fans react as Kick streamer gets dominated by an 11-year-old in boxing match

Popular Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" was left facing an awkward situation when an 11-year-old in the boxing ring clearly outmatched him. For those unaware, the streamer has been training recently and even hitting the gym and today decided to venture into the boxing ring as a new pursuit. However, this didn't quite go as planned, as his 11-year-old opponent pretty much dominated the entire spar.

Naturally, this clip handed the streaming community a golden opportunity to rib Rangesh for his humiliating performance in the ring against a kid. One X user created by stating:

"This kid is a problem, N3on can't even touch 'em."

N3on gets 'chinned' by 11-year-old boxer during IRL stream

N3on has been dominating the Kick community news lately, especially following his so-called breakup with fellow content creator Sam Frank. Since then, he's been hitting the training hard, especially under the guidance of fellow streamer Nico "Sneako."

Today, he decided to kick it up a notch by stepping into the boxing ring. However, his performance left much to be desired as he was knocked around quite a bit by an 11-year-old who was half his size. Watch the entire clip here:

However, Rangesh likely didn't go all out, given that he was only facing a child and probably didn't want to risk hurting him, which could have led to significant criticism.

Nonetheless, this provided ample fodder for his fans, who trolled the streamer for his lackluster skills and the embarrassing defeat to a child. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Here are some more reactions made to the post:

Speaking of boxing, N3on has been linked with a potential match in JJ "KSI's" Misfits Boxing promotion. The British YouTuber expressed his interest in having Rangesh among the streamers and content creators to debut at his boxing events.

Rangesh has also addressed KSI's invitations. The streamer recently took to his broadcast to announce that he was open to joining Misfits Boxing and facing virtually anyone. However, as of now, there haven't been any concrete discussions regarding a potential match.