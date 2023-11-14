N3on has been unbanned on Twitch roughly a week after getting suspended for unknown reasons

Contentious Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has been unbanned on Twitch a week after his account got suspended under mysterious circumstances. Although Rangesh hasn't been active on the Amazon-owned platform for some time, the ban caused quite a stir, with fans speculating about the possible reasons for the company to suspend him.

Considering Twitch is known for not explaining the reason behind their bans on associates and partners, Rangesh's suspension garnered a lot of attention. Many reckoned it was because of his appearance on another streamer's livestream, but nothing has been confirmed by either the platform or N3on.

Regardless, the news of him getting unbanned has gained prominence as well, with the post from the Streamerbans bot noting that it lasted a total of one week and seven minutes.

Social media reacts as Twitch unbans N3on after a week

N3on is known for his controversial actions alongside fellow streamers on camera. Irrespective of the various scandals, he has seen a significant rise in viewership over the last few months and even had a falling out with fellow Kick streamers such as Adin Ross, who have publicly called him out for associating with Samantha Frank.

For those unaware, the Kick streamer is in a relationship with Samantha, and that in itself has caused quite a lot of controversy. Their relationship has been under scrutiny from a variety of creators, with HSTikkyTokky recently going viral for calling Frank out on camera.

With his Twitch channel finally reinstated after a week, the streaming community appears to have quite a mixed reaction. After the news was reported by the Streamerbans bot on X, many people in the replies expressed that he should have remained suspended.

Here are some reactions from social media.

With Twitch changing their multi-streaming rules recently, Rangesh could very well start simulcasting on multiple platforms. But as of now, he primarily uses Kick and hasn't shared any plans to do multi-streaming.