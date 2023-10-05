Naughty Dog’s roadmap leaked, The Last of Us developers are reportedly working on a shooter like Mass Effect 2

Naughty Dog’s future roadmap seems to have leaked online, and on 4chan of all places, which reports that The Last of Us developers are working on a third-person shooter which is similar to Mass Effect 2. The title will reportedly have a choice and a companion system like BioWare’s title, with a plot that will revolve around discovering a solar system “that had a giant eye for a star”.

These were not the only set of leaks that surfaced in the 4chan thread, as the leaker goes on to allege that the promised Last of Us Factions game mode is facing development issues but is close to completion.

Additionally, and to no one’s surprise, a Last of Us Part 2 Remaster is also on the cards it would seem, and the upgraded re-release is reportedly dropping next year as well for both PlayStation and PC.

Naughty Dog’s roadmap leaked: Third Person shooter like Mass Effect 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remaster, and more

The Naughty Dog roadmap leaked right after the company had reportedly laid off several employees a couple of days ago. While the leaks look rather probable, readers are still advised to take them with a grain of salt as the developers might have something completely different in their roadmap than what has been reported.

The Mass Effect-like shooter is also reportedly going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. There are apparently no talks of a PC port internally, however, going by Naughty Dog’s methods, they might just eventually port it to PC.

Although Factions was facing severe development issues in completion, the leak reports that the game is closing on a release date and players can expect it sometime in 2024. The multiplayer is also going to have large-scale maps and play out a lot like The Last of Us Part 2. It’s also apparently “One of the 15 GaaS Games Jim Ryan commissioned” before departing from Sony.

Expand Tweet

The Last of Us Part 2 Remaster is also reportedly dropping in 2024, it will mostly be a graphical improvement with no added gameplay features or content. The title will go for $69.99 retail with the PlayStation 4 version upgrade going for $10.

The Last of Us Part 3 has reportedly entered pre-production as well and is set for a release alongside the PlayStation 6. Hence fans should not be expecting it any time soon.