Nearly 40 Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer weapons have been confirmed

Activision has slowly revealed more information regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Players are actively seeking out every piece of information about this highly anticipated title.

It all started with a leak that the upcoming COD title would be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. The rumors proved true, and the hype behind MW2 does not seem to be slowing down.

The game is set to arrive on October 28, 2022, and much more information will be revealed. However, it isn't all radio silence as a large list of almost 40 weapons coming to the game has been confirmed.

All weapons that have been confirmed so far in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

While details have been provided, it seems multiplayer information is the most scarce for MW2. That changed with the confirmation of several weapons in the upcoming Call of Duty title.

Potential players should note that these will likely be in the game, but it has not been confirmed if they will arrive at launch. Many of them could be locked for future seasons.

Through gameplay trailers, cinematic previews, or at preview events seen by content creators and pro players, a long list of confirmed weapons has been compiled:

ACR

MTAR

Honey Badger

M4A1

Famas

Scar-L

M13

M16

G36

HK53

PP19 Bizon

AUG

Vector

P90

MP7

SIG MPX

Vityaz

MP5

Uzi

M4

Mossberg 590

Remington 870

Barrett MRAD

Remington MSR

AX-50

MK2 Carbine

SP-R 208

HK 21

IWI Negev

M249 Saw

RAAL

P320

Glock 17

1911

Desert Eagle

RPG-7

PILA

Strela-P

Weapons from all categories have made a list. Players can expect a slew of assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, pistols, launchers, sniper rifles, and shotguns.

Call of Duty is known for its massive roster of weapons, so it surprises no one that the number of weapons slated for Modern Warfare 2 is in the dozens.

As the game reaches its later stages, additional weapons will be added along with those listed above. Whether they are unlockable through Battle Passes or by completing challenges is yet to be determined.

Players should expect a handful of them to become the meta and then for a shift in that meta when Infinity Ward tweaks the guns. This will be especially true when these weapons start to take shape in the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen