Nepal Free Fire players disappointed with Tri-Series exclusion, demand review from Garena

Free Fire has an evolving esports ecosystem that has expanded significantly in the last few years.

Recently, Garena announced the next tournament in the fray for the South Asian region, the Free Fire Tri-Series that boasts a massive prize pool of $50,000 (approximately INR 36.7 lakhs). It will commence on April 9th and conclude on April 25th.

This event will feature the top six teams from the three regional championships – India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. They will be grinding out for the champions' crown and the lion's share of the prize money.

However, this announcement did not go down well with players from Nepal. They are disappointed over their exclusion from the Tri-Series event and demanded that Garena look into this issue.

Nepal Free Fire players disappointed over exclusion from the Tri-Series event

Players from Nepal have been visibly upset over a lack of reserved spots for teams from the country in the upcoming Tri-Series tournament.

They have taken to various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, demanding that Garena review their pleas. Some users have even requested a dedicated tournament for Nepal.

Here are some tweets and comments on the Facebook post:

Stop Racism Freefire

Nepal is different country not a Indian state.#FairPlatformToNepal #Stopracisminfreefire

A snippet from the comments section on Facebook

Participating teams

Here is a list of participating teams from the three countries:

India

Galaxy Racer

Team Chaos

Team Elite

Sixth Sense

Last Breath

Nemesis

Pakistan

Team TG

Demons Pride

Revengers

No chance

House of Blood

HotShot

Bangladesh

Agent Exp

The JawBreakers

TM Swag

Riot

B26 Mystics

Extreme Ex

Players will be able to catch all the live-action on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of Free Fire Esports India, Free Fire Bangladesh Official, and even on Booyah in multiple languages.

