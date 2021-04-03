Top 3 teams that are favourites to win the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021

The mobile esports scene in the South Asian region is in full bloom right now. Battle royale titles such as Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are dominating the market. With daily tournaments and scrims being the new norm, teams from the subcontinent are getting the required exposure and playtime to practice and hone their skills for the big stage.

The viewers of these tournaments are also enjoying watching their favorite players and teams compete against each other.

Free Fire Tri-series 2021

Recently, Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, announced an exciting tournament for the South Asian region called the Free Fire Tri-Series. The tournament which is due to start on the 9th of April, will see the top 18 teams (6 from each country) from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, compete for the ultimate prize pool of USD 50,000 (36.7 Lakhs).

With the competition being cutthroat and almost every team being on par with the others, here is a look at the top 3 teams to watch out for during the event.

3.) Agent Exp (Bangladesh)

Agent Exp, the winners of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring, will definitely be a team to look out for in the championship. The team looked in sublime touch throughout the competition and won the finals of FFBC 2021 by a single point, in the process qualifying for the play-ins of the Free Fire World Series(FFWS): Singapore, scheduled to be held later this year.

Team Agent Exp

Another Bangladeshi team to look out for will be the JawBreakers, who finished second in the FFBC 2021 Spring just by a single point.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

2.) Team TG (Pakistan)

The winners of the Free Fire Pakistan League 2021 will definitely be another team to look out for. They have been performing consistently, having finished 2nd in the Group Stage of FFPL 2021 and winning in the Finals. They also qualified for the play-ins of the Free Fire World Series: Singapore. The team had earlier finished second in the Free Fire Continental Series: Pakistan held in 2020.

Team TG

Among the other Pakistani contenders, House of Blood will also be a team to look out for. The team finished first in the FFPL 2021 League Stage. Earlier, the team had also won the FFCC: Pakistan 2020.

1.) Galaxy Racer Esports (India)

Galaxy Racer Esports, the Indian team, will be among the top outfits to watch out for, having won the Free Fire India Championship: Spring 2021. The team had a roller coaster journey throughout FFIC: 2021, where they won the finals by qualifying through the Play-ins. VasiyoCRJ, the team's leader and MVP, will be a player to keep an eye on in the championship. The team has also qualified for the finals of the Free Fire World Series: Singapore 2021.

Galaxy Racer Esports

Another Indian team to watch out for is Team Chaos, who finished second in the FFIC: Spring 2021. This team has shown tremendous potential, and has qualified for the Free Fire World Series Singapore Play-Ins.

Free Fire Tri- series schedule:

Match Day 1 - 9th April

Match Day 2 - 10th April

Match Day 3 - 11th April

Match Day 4 - 16th April

Match Day 5 - 17th April

Match Day 6 - 18th April

Grand Finals - 25th April

While these teams will be the top contenders, with Free Fire being a game of uncertainties, any of the competing 18 teams can win the championship on their day. It will be intriguing to see which team emerges as the undisputable champions of the South Asian region.