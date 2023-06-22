“Netflix been going down hill ever since” - Fans react as ExtraEmily reveals her failed audition tape for Squid Games Challenge

OTK's latest member and Twitch streamer, Emily "ExtraEmily," amused her viewers with a rather awkward video. She shared her failed audition clip for the Squid Games Challenge, resulting in a comical and entertaining moment. The challenge, modeled after the immensely popular Netflix series "Squid Game," released in September 2021, was initially announced in June 2022.

Emily expressed embarrassment at her own video. This generated significant buzz among her fans, who eagerly flocked to Twitter to share their own takes and reactions to the clip. One user remarked:

"Netflix been going down hill ever since KEK."

What did ExtraEmily say in her failed audition clip? Fans react to the comical clip

The Squid Games Challenge, Netflix's own creation, was a reality show inspired by the original Korean TV series. It had a substantial budget of $4.56 million allocated as prize money for the participants.

Like the original series, the unscripted game show featured 456 contestants from around the world. They engaged in various challenges based on Korean children's games from the original Squid Game (such as the "Dalgona Cookie game" and "Red Light, Green Light game") as well as new concepts.

ExtraEmily was determined and eagerly decided to participate by submitting her audition for the Squid Games Challenge. Despite not making the cut, she bravely shared the clip with her audience. In the clip, she said:

"I am perfect for Squid Games Challenge for three reasons. First, I'm very presentable and I can get along with anyone...however, I'm also very ruthless. So, I'm just as willing to stab in the back if I need to..."

OTK @OTKnetwork ExtraEmily showed her audition tape that she submitted to Netflix for Squid Games Challenge from over a year ago ExtraEmily showed her audition tape that she submitted to Netflix for Squid Games Challenge from over a year ago 💀💀 https://t.co/CBG1COiWsG

She continued:

"I graduated from an Ivy League college, so I'll be approaching every task with my critical skills and I'll make sure that I leave no loop holes behind."

She also added:

"I'm high energy, confident, and cute but also very resilient."

Upon viewing the year-old clip, ExtraEmily's fans responded with many comical reactions. Here are a few examples:

🍣brohan🍣 @brohan_ @OTKnetwork why is she so embarrassed. she's literally exactly the same now lol @OTKnetwork why is she so embarrassed. she's literally exactly the same now lol

Although ExtraEmily didn't make it to the Squid Games challenges, she had the opportunity to participate in a few game shows hosted by her organization, OTK.

At the time of writing (June 22), Emily stands out as one of the rapidly rising English-speaking streamers, amassing a remarkable following of over 227K followers.

Poll : 0 votes