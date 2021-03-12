New Colour Box Crate in Free Fire: Emotes, skins and other rewards revealed

Garena has just launched a new Colour Box crate in Free Fire to celebrate the festival of Holi. The developers frequently introduce special events in the game to celebrate certain occasions and share exclusive rewards with players.

The Holi Festival Special Colour Box crate contains a number of attractive skins, diamonds and emotes for players to obtain.

Rewards of the new Colour Box crate in Garena Free Fire

The Colour Box crate in Free Fire will be available from March 12th - March 29th to commemorate Holi. Players can look for this crate under the 'Crate' section of the in-game store.

Here are some of the rewards that the Colour Box crate contains:

Rainbow Dino outfit

10000 diamonds

Bhangra emote

Rainbow Dash vehicle skin

Party Rockie pet skin

Show off emote for Rockie

Rockie

Spirit of War parachute skin

Painted Omen backpack skin

Players will get a reward each time they buy a Colour Box crate. The chances of obtaining a mythic, epic and rare item is 18%, 39% and 43%, respectively.

How do players purchase the Colour Box crate in Free Fire?

Players can follow these steps to purchase the new Colour Box crate in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first need to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Select the 'Store' section and then 'Crates'

Step 2: They then need to navigate to the 'Store' section and click on 'Crates.'

Step 3: Players have to select the Colour Box crate and tap on the Purchase option. Each crate costs 25 diamonds.

Confirm the purchase to open the crate

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, asking players to confirm the purchase. Players can confirm the purchase to draw one crate item.

