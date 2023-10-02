New EA FC 24 glitch shows 84-rated players as Double Walkouts 

A brand new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team glitch has emerged on social media that has shocked gamers around the globe and affects a very important aspect of the game: pack openings. Packs are an integral part of the overall Ultimate Team experience, as they are the primary source of obtaining both tradeable and untradeable players for your squads and populating the transfer market.

The latest glitch could potentially make opening packs a lot less enjoyable, as it affects the walkout animation. Walkouts are arguably the most entertaining part of opening packs, and gamers always wish to see the animation in action every time they head to the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team store.

However, this glitch could make the joy of obtaining a Walkout player totally redundant.

A new pack opening glitch in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team showcases 84-rated players as Walkouts

Walkouts were first introduced to the series in FIFA 17, with some of the most expensive players in the game performing a special animation where they walk out of the pack and celebrate in unique ways. This has become a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team, with EA FC 24 even introducing the concept of the 'Double Walkout' for the first time.

Which players classify as a Walkout?

The parameters for players that qualify as a Walkout have remained constant over the years. Base gold players with a minimum OVR of 86 and special cards with a minimum OVR of 84 will perform the special animation on being packed, but the latest glitch has changed the overall experience.

What is this glitch?

Recent posts on social media have revealed that some base gold players with an overall rating of 84 are appearing as Double Walkouts in Ultimate Team. It is extremely surprising and could ruin the fun of opening packs if the glitch persists, as gamers will get their hopes up only to be disappointed by 84-rated base gold items.

While EA Sports is yet to comment on this issue, it is reasonable to assume that this glitch will soon be fixed. With the Road to the Knockouts promo underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a plethora of packs are being opened on a daily basis, making this a high-priority issue for the developer.