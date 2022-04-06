New Game+, major fixes, and other changes arriving with Dying Light 2 Patch 3

Since its debut in January, Techland has been working hard to keep Dying Light 2 upgraded for both new content and patches to enhance the experience. As Dying Light 2 received mainly excellent reviews at its first release, many gamers were upset by a large number of problems and glitches.

Many of these flaws have already been addressed by Techland, along with a recent version that corrected the game-breaking 'Deathloop' glitch in Dying Light 2.

Techland announced on the official Dying Light 2 Twitter account that the impending Patch 3 would be the largest ever. Despite the lack of specifics, Techland confirmed that Patch 3 will include several bug fixes for both single and multiplayer versions. The creators discussed the New Game+ feature and the remainder of Patch 3's content.

Dying Light 2 players will get a new game+ mode, Techland confirms

Dying Light @DyingLightGame Survivors,

Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human.

It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City.(1/2) Survivors,Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human.It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City.(1/2)

Techland has started delivering on its commitment of at least five years of material, in addition to the quality-of-life enhancements. While the developer has already begun to distribute free upgrades that include unique armor and weaponry as well as a Nightmare mode. The company has disclosed more ambitious plans for future DLC content. Unfortunately, no date has been set for when a Photo Mode would be added to the game.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊

Meanwhile, the developer has teased additional features for the upcoming major patch, including a much-anticipated mode. Patch 3 will include the New Game+, as per developers, Techland. This option, which has been a standard in so many other games, has now been announced for Patch 3. It will give players the opportunity to replay the game with part or all of their acquired gear maintained for subsequent playthroughs.

About Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is a first-person open-world adventure game set in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse in an isolated metropolitan area. The Dying Light series places a strong focus on traveling and equipping players with parkour skills so they may move fast and effectively around the game's devastating urban terrain.

Players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a professional runner. The new adaptive storyline of the game is the most major update. Players will interact with the different factions in the city all across the game, and in the story, players will have to select whom to side with in order to go ahead.

Players will obtain additional powers and weaponry as they progress through the game, which will assist them in their struggle against outlaws and more advanced infected zombies. Players can manufacture customized weapons for numerous purposes.

