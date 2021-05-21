New Killstreak and Ballistic Knife in Call of Duty: Warzone mid-season update

The content just keeps coming, as Black Ops Cold War and Warzone continue to push through Season 3.

The mid-season update is bringing loads more to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and the Warzone battle royale. Treyarch truly meant it when they said this would be the most content-filled Black Ops game ever.

In terms of Warzone, players will be able to try out a new Killstreak. They can get their hands on a new melee weapon that will also be available in Black Ops Cold War.

New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Content

Combat Bow Killstreak

Image via Activision

The 80s Action Heroes bundles are live in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone now. This adds the iconic John Rambo to the game. With him, comes a new Killstreak to the battle royale.

We brought the heroes. You bring the action.



On May 20th, lock and load with all-new 80s Action Heroes in Season Three Reloaded of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone.



More intel here: https://t.co/vXb6wezWyf pic.twitter.com/MBLwqkOytY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 18, 2021

The Combat Bow will be added to the core Warzone mode, Plunder, and the new Power Grab mode. Players can find the Combat Bow Killstreak and use it to complete one of the 80s Action Heroes challenges.

There are 10 Survival Camps in Verdansk. These are where the Combat Bow Killstreak has a chance of appearing. It launches explosive arrows, dealing huge damage and possibly disabling vehicles.

Ballistic Knife

Image via Activision

The Ballistic Knife is available with the launch of the Warzone mid-season update. It is described as built for stealth kills from many distances. It is a versatile weapon that allows for up close attacks and longer range projectile blade attacks.

Included in the Season Three Reloaded #Warzone Patch Notes - Two new Weapons and a balance pass to Submachine Guns. pic.twitter.com/4WE8StfGGT — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 20, 2021

For those wanting to unlock it in Warzone, take advantage of the limited-time modes in the game. These feature the ability to respawn, making it much easier to complete challenges rather than having to load out and back in after dying.

Players will need to get a One Shot, One Kill medal and a melee kill in the same life in 15 different matches. Of course, if it is unlocked in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, it can be taken into Warzone too.