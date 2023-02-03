New Overwatch 2 map to feature a fishing minigame and adorable penguins: Release date, how to play, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will go live in a few days, bringing exciting in-game content and new features to everyone's plate. Besides important changes to heroes, the ranked experience, and the monetization system, the third season is also set to introduce a new Control map with exclusive interactions.

Overwatch 2 players can now catch (or shoot) fish and meet adorable penguins on the new Antarctic Peninsula map. According to the official tweet, Antarctic Peninsula will feature small fish holes on the ground that players can interact with. This is definitely a unique, light-hearted feature to have in a competitive hero shooter.

The beautiful Antarctic Peninsula is Overwatch 2's first Control map and a representation of Mei's lore

Overwatch 2's first "King of the Hill" map is set to feature bullet-dodging penguins and grounded fishing holes, which players can shoot at to enjoy entertaining interactions. Players will also leave impressions as they move around on the crystal-clear snow.

The aforementioned interactive elements will be spread across the Antarctic Peninsula map. In addition, players will encounter lore-based abandoned structures, icy geographical features, and unrestricted snowfall, adding to the wonderful experience in the game.

Antarctic Peninsula is related to the story of Mei, a popular Damage Overwatch Hero, who once carried out multiple climatic experiments with her colleagues in the region. While exploring the map, players may discover new, mysterious elements that add to Mei's lore, as showcased in her introductory cinematic - Rise and Shine.

Release date

Antarctic Peninsula will be released on February 7, 2023, with Overwatch 2 Season 3's arrival.

The developers will upload Season 3's official trailer on February 6, 2023, which will reveal additional details regarding the new map and Battle Pass before the season drops.

Antarctic Peninsula gameplay

Being a Control map in Overwatch 2, Antarctic Peninsula will feature three exclusive areas. Teams will have to fight to take control of the areas as they unlock.

The first point hosts the iconic ice-breaker ship, using which Overwatch tried to rescue Mei and her friends. The second point features an intriguing sub-level underground mine, which is expected to nurture creative gameplay styles through its challenging design. The third point is a series of scientific laboratories where Mei and her colleagues worked as climatologists.

In addition to the new Antarctic Peninsula map, players are also excited to welcome a new Season 3 Battle Pass, which will feature the alluring Amaterasu Kiriko mythic skin at Tier 80. Blizzard is yet to reveal the upcoming Battle Pass theme and mid-tier rewards.

The new season will be deployed through a sizeable in-game update. However, Blizzard will open an option to pre-download the update. This will allow players to download it before the new season starts, letting them dive into Season 3 as soon as it goes live.

