To celebrate the upcoming release of New Pokemon Snap, collaborating merchandise has been revealed.

The long awaited sequel to the iconic Pokemon photography game has fans everywhere excited. Pokemon decided to take advantage of the hype with some goodies.

The announcement came out with just days left before New Pokemon Snap arrives. This new merchandise with release with the game, per the Pokemon Center website.

New Pokemon Snap releases merch prior to game’s debut

Image via The Pokemon Company

The biggest detail regarding the New Pokemon Snap merchandise is that it is exclusive to Japanese fans. The Pokemon Center will release the merch for those in Japan only, but that could change soon.

The merchandise includes some incredible pieces. There is a physical copy of the photobook from New Pokemon Snap. Fans can get their hands on magnet frames, stickers, and a jigsaw puzzle as well.

New Pokemon Snap will release on April 30, 2021 along with this batch of new items for fans to enjoy. The Nintendo Switch title will certainly be a popular pick-up for hardcore and casual Pokemon fans alike.

That popularity may show that further regions deserve the merchandise drop. Pokemon could simply be spacing out the announcements or they have something else in store for the rest of the world.

It makes very little sense that the New Pokemon Snap merchandise would only be available in Japan. Yes, some exclusive items would be fine, but the global reach of Pokemon deserves a bit more.

Be on the lookout for merchandise announcements similar to this one for other areas of the globe in the coming days.

This isn't the only lead up to New Pokemon Snap either. Pokemon GO players can take part in an event that ties the two games together with a Shiny Smeargle and a Special Research Mission.