New York Subliners Warzone Mania draft revealed

WarzoneMania 2 is coming soon, and the teams have already been set after a fascinating draft.

This draft, which Chris Puckett and JGOD hosted, featured many of the biggest names in Warzone, including Tommy, Vikkstar, and Aydan. The event also featured a new format where each team was guaranteed to have a co-ed lineup.

Twelve captains were chosen to fill up a quads team in a snake draft to prepare for the upcoming competition.

Which Warzone squad looks the strongest going into the event?

IceManIssac’s team: QueenShadows, Bbreadman, Exzacht

Destroy’s team: Angelat, Clutchbelk, DougIsRaw

EMZ’s team: FifaKill, Smitty, Warsz

Kalei Renay’s team:Pieman, Unrational, BobbyPoff

Angelika’s team: Tommey, StuKawaki, Frozone

SwaggS’ team:SenseiSwishem, Booya, Rallied

Huskerzz’s team: P90Princess, JoeWo, YKTDeleo

Aydan’s team: Dani, Scumnn, Karma

Jukeyz’s team: FivebyFive, Mutex, Metaphor

Teep’s team: Hollyylive, Blazt, Vikkstar

Zlaner’s team: BrittneyRaines, Superevan, ShadeStep

Smixie’s team: Almxnd, Newbz, Legion

One player who many fans and captains had their eye on was QueenShadows. She went 1st overall in the draft, selected by IceManIssac.

QueenShadows had some of the best stats going into the draft, including best kills and kill/death ratio. Her reputation was so large that JGOD predicted her to be drafted first before IceManIssac’s selection.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the draft was Vikkstar staying on the board until the third round. He is a talented Warzone veteran who actually was a captain during WarzoneMania 1. Many people thought he was a lock for Round 1, but he ended up falling to Teep’s team.

A common thread between every team’s strategy was chemistry. When asked why certain players were picked, most captains responded that they had either played with the Warzone player before or worked well with each other.

EMZ had taken FifaKill with the third pick almost solely because they have good Warzone synergy. The same went for Aydan, who, in a surprise to almost no one, picked his girlfriend, Dani, in Round 1.

After the event, neither JGOD nor Chris Puckett could really think of a stand-out team. Each squad seemed to have an even number of talented players, making for a very tight competition.

WarzoneMania will take place on June 7th and 8th. The first day will feature a kill race, in which the top eight teams will go to Round 2 the following day. $100k will be on the line, so players will undoubtedly be bringing their A-game.

Fans can watch the action on the New York Subliner’s Twitch channel.

