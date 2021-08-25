New Zealand streamer gets arrested while protesting lockdown on livestream

Popular conspiracy theory streamer Vinny Eastwood was arrested while livestreaming during an anti-lockdown protest in New Zealand on August 18. His associate and fellow streamer Billy Te Kahika had also previously been arrested for the same.

two of new zealand’s biggest qanon adherents — billy tk and vinny eastwood — have been arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in new zealand. i’ve covered both these idiots extensively on https://t.co/6vnpvPldsc and glad to see police talking action pic.twitter.com/VQX8jAQs24 — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) August 18, 2021

COVID-19 has affected and taken many lives since 2020. Governments across the world have imposed several lockdowns to curb the effects of the virus. While most people were cooperative and adhered to the lockdown guidelines, several people doubted the very existence of the coronavirus and believe that it is all a gimmick.

COVID-19 conspiracy theorists protesting (Image via Sky News)

Several such believers took to the streaming community to express and propagate their views regarding the coronavirus. Two of the most popular conspiracy theorists were Vinny Eastwood and Billy Te Kahika. Eastwood used to host a show on his YouTube channel featuring Billy TK frequently before his channel was banned for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Eastwood is now a Twitch streamer.

Community reaction to popular conspiracy streamer being arrested

Soon after Vinny Eastwood's arrest, a video clip of the same surfaced on social media. The video clip showed Eastwood seeking sympathy from his peers in the crowd, surrounding him and keeping him safe from the police. Eastwood can be heard saying that he has a small daughter and a wife waiting to see him at home, so he cannot afford to get arrested.

However, the police eventually get to the streamer and arrest him. The entire incident was caught on the livestream after his camera ran post his arrest.

Readers can watch the clip in this YouTube video posted by David Farrier.

A short clip of the arrest was also posted on Eastwood's Twitch channel, further reposted to a subreddit named r/LivestreamFails.

The response received was mostly in favor of the police, suggesting that a streamer like Vinny Eastwood should have been arrested long ago.

"It’s amusing what a coward the guy is, begging everyone to surround him and protect him as the police read their dispersal order to the protesters, as it’s against local ordinance.He spouts typical sovereign citizen/freeman-of-the-land nonsense such as “I do not consent!” and “I do not understand, I do not stand under!” until, of course, they’re actually arresting him when he starts panicking and saying, “I’m not resisting, I consent! I consent!” as of the cops give a damn when there’s you consent to them arresting you."

"Vinny Eastwood is a gigantic f***ing moron and I laughed so hard when he got arrested."

Streamers protesting lockdowns are getting arrested all over the world

Vinny Eastwood is not an isolated incident of a streamer protesting lockdown. Such incidents are happening worldwide. At least 250 people were arrested in Sydney, Australia, recently for protesting the lockdown. Melbourne and Canberra went into lockdown again recently, whereas Sydney has been in lockdown for two months now.

The pandemic is by no means over, and the government must impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the infection. However, the cooperation of the people is essential for the government to do its job properly, and non-believers crowding places for protest only make matters worse.

