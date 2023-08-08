NFS Unbound Volume 4 update - Release date, new cars, and more

The Volume 4 update is coming to NFS Unbound as the popular car brand Porsche is about to celebrate a rich legacy of 75 years. You will be able to drive some brand new cars from the French brand, which are going to be added very soon. That's not all, the developer Criterion Software has prepared a new playlist in the form of a Gauntlet mode.

NFS Unbound has been one of the better releases in the world of racing games in recent times. It brought the popular franchise into mainstream news earlier in 2022, following its release. While the general reviews have been favorable, Criterion has added a slew of new content to keep the players engaged. Volume 4 is a testament to that, and it could indeed breathe in a fresh lease of life.

NFS Unbound Volume 4 release date

Earlier on August 8, the developer dropped a brand new trailer on the game's official Youtube channel. It shows a few of the highlight features of the Volume 4 update. It will go live on August 16 on all available platforms and will be another major free update.

NFS Unbound Volume 4 new cars

The major highlight of the trailer is the new list of cars, which pays tribute to Porsche's remarkable engineering over the last 75 years. You will be able to unlock the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022), while a customized Porsche 911 Carrera S will be part of the Speed Pass.

That's not all, as the Gauntlet event will also be part of the upcoming volume update in NFS Unbound. This mode will feature different ways to earn seasonal XPs and rewards. A free Speed Pass with 75 levels of rewards will also be introduced. The Porsche 911 Carrera S will be available at level 50, so you will have to grind to a certain extent.

Lakeshore Online will also feature boosted events, along with daily challenges. Additional customization packs will also be available online, and those who own NFS Heat will get a McLaren F1 (1994) in their in-game garage.