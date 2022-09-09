NieR: Automata's fake secret level is finally playable as a mod

NieR: Automata's infamous fake secret level is finally playable, thanks to a mod.

Yoko Taro and Platinum Games' action RPG recently made headlines when a player uploaded a strange clip of himself accessing a hidden area in the game's Copied City level. No one else was able to replicate the act in their version of the game.

After days of keeping the community in shambles over the alleged secret, the level was finally revealed by a group of modders to be a demo for an upcoming mod tool.

The hoax has now been turned into reality via an actual mod that players can download and install for the PC version of the game.

The NieR: Automata church mod, as it is called, is a long-awaited release from the group of modders who gripped the community with one of 2022's biggest gaming mysteries.

The mod is essentially a roughly hour-long tribute to Yoko Taro's previous projects, NieR: Replicant and Drakengard 3, which feature impressive and groundbreaking modding techniques.

How NieR: Automata's hidden church level saga began

The entire saga began when Reddit user u/sadfutago uploaded a short clip of himself accidentally stumbling upon a secret door in Nier: Automata's Copied City level. This took him to a hidden church area that presented its own cutscene and visuals, which were never seen before in the game.

Many players hypothesized that the secret was just cut content that did not make it to the final game. Meanwhile, others believed it to be some sort of elaborate hoax by the user.

Even Yoko Taro himself acknowledged the incident and posted a vague tweet about the secret.

However, it was later revealed by a group of modders that the entire section was a prototype for an upcoming mod tool for the game.

How to install the church mod

The secret level is now available for players to experience for themselves, thanks to a mod that they can get at Nexusmods.

The mod is an exact replica of the secret level that Sadfutago showcased on Reddit, with some fun and exciting additions.

Here's how players can download and install the church mod:

Go to Nexusmods website.

Search for NieR: Automata church mod.

Select the mod uploaded by Sadfutago.

Make sure to have NAMH already installed for the game to make the mod easier to install.

Download the mod file and use NAMH to install it.

Players are advised to use the NieR: Automata Mod Helper tool to install the mod. Alternatively, they can simply drop the mod files into the game's data folder.

Players are also recommended to be at around level 90 in order to enjoy the few challenging fights in the church mod.

The church mod's description states that "improvements" and "even bigger changes" will be added to it down the line. This implies that its creators will be updating it with new content and improvements over time.

The mod utilizes new modding techniques, like custom-level geometry and bosses, which represent a major breakthrough for the game's modding scene. This was also why no one believed Sadfutago's post about the hidden church level in the game.

The creators believe the new mod is a massive first step towards a more substantial NieR: Automata modding future. They have also released mod tools for others to create their own mods and expect the Nier community to find a lot of use for them in the future.

NieR: Automata is scheduled to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch with the aptly named End of YoRHa Edition. This will allow an entirely new section of players to experience the game's brilliant narrative, intriguing characters, and stellar combat system.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition comes out on October 6, 2022.

