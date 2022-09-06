5 open-world games like GTA 5 with a compelling storyline

Even though GTA 5 offers a unique gaming experience, there are many other titles that can provide players with gripping narratives that are similar to and occasionally even outshine GTA 5's story. Players should still keep in mind that such games offer a different experience, so the tone and themes may be dissimilar when compared to the 2013 title from Rockstar Games.

This article will recommend five of the best games that provide gamers with amazing storylines. Each of the following titles offers an open world, just like GTA 5, and comes with a compelling narrative that is easy to get lost in.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Five GTA 5-like open-world games with fascinating narratives

5) Sleeping Dogs

In recent years, Sleeping Dogs has become a cult classic among those who play open-world titles, including GTA 5 fans. This game provides players with a world that is similar to the Rockstar offering; however, its approach is totally different. This is also reflected in the storyline of the title.

Sleeping Dogs has a more intimate story, with players assuming the role of an undercover cop. This means that they will be able to play as both a criminal and a cop, which makes the main protagonist more dynamic and interesting. Although there isn't a lot of satire, the game is inspired by Hong Kong-based action movies, making the storyline pretty cinematic as well.

4) Saints Row 2

Saints Row 2 is arguably the best installment from the Saint Row series. This game not only amplifies all of the ridiculousness of GTA 5 but is also extremely funny and ironic in its tone. More importantly, it has some of the best characters that players will get to interact with in a video game. This not only makes Saints Row 2 very memorable but also highly replayable.

If players want to play something more entertaining and lighthearted, Saints Row 2 is their best bet. Even though the entire storyline is not that serious, it still manages to offer some compelling scenes.

3) Nier: Automata

This only similarity this game shares with GTA 5 comes in the form of its open world. Other than that, this title is very different from the 2013 Rockstar title. Nier: Automata is a must-play if gamers are looking for a plot that is both entertaining and emotionally resonating. It is a Japanese game created by game director Yoko Taro and is a part of the Drakengard series.

Although the entire franchise is critically acclaimed for its lore and characters, gamers can play Nier: Automata without knowing anything about the other titles in it and still have an amazing time. Both the characters and themes in the title are pretty interesting and philosophically rich as well, so players who are looking for something with more depth will be happy with this entry.

2) The Witcher 3

This game provides players with a large, open world to explore and memorable side quests that are simply amazing. Moreover, everything is tied to the main storyline, which is a good thing, considering how often role-playing games tend to lose focus when it comes to the main story.

The Witcher 3 offers a great balance between exploration and narrative-based lore surrounding every activity and task players are assigned. This makes the title one of the best open-world games out there, as it takes gameplay as seriously as its storytelling.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

There are still players who are yet to experience what might arguably be the best story Rockstar Games has told since GTA 4. This title has every element of a great Grand Theft Auto game but comes wrapped in its own unique identity.

The characters, plot, and even the voice acting are all amazing and will totally immerse the player into the Wild West gameplay and make them actually care about the title's fictional figures. If gamers still haven't played the game yet, now is the best time.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh