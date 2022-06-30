GTA V vs GTA IV: Which game is better in terms of storyline?

The GTA series is nothing less than a modern world epic in every sense of the world. Despite being incredibly entertaining, the games in the series are known for exploring some of the human mind's darkest desires, such as greed, lust, violence, and the hunger for power and fame through their plots. Throughout the series, the developers have left no stone unturned to include almost every aspect of the modern-day open world.

Even though every title in the series is overwhelmingly varied, contributing to its huge success, GTA IV and GTA V are the touchstones of the open-world gaming genre. With both the titles being highly accomplished in their own accord, Grand Theft Auto V has undoubtedly seen the most success. It brings together everything phenomenal in Rockstar's open-world games, except for one thing where the other one takes the cake: the storyline.

That said, let's take a look at the plots of the two famous titles.

A brief about GTA IV’s storyline

Grand Theft Auto IV is the eleventh title in the series and the first game in its HD Universe. The game is set in the fictional Liberty City, based in New York. The storyline follows the struggles of war veteran Niko Bellic, who attempts to escape his criminal past and start a new life in a new city. There, he reunites with his cousin, Roman, and following the course of events, he finds himself in line to target some high-profile criminals.

A brief about GTA V’s storyline

Grand Theft Auto V is the fifteenth installment in the series and the fifth overall title in the HD Universe, based in the fictional city of Los Santos. The story revolves around three main protagonists: Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Phillips. It follows their attempts to undertake various missions to earn fame and money. Eventually, the protagonists find their lives spiraling out of control, filled with deception and death.

Why GTA IV is considered to have a better storyline than GTA V

1) Balanced character to fit the story

Grand Theft Auto IV’s protagonist, Niko Bellic, is said to have a more balanced character than those of GTA V. Niko’s character is more relatable due to the different shades of his personality. He is both logical and morally upright, despite being a criminal. Naturally, the plot revolving around this character is also more relatable for players.

2) Unpredictable storyline

The storyline that Grand Theft Auto V follows is quite predictable and is primarily fantastic. Most of the story is filled with criminal activities guided by the motive to get rich. The characters are made to be set in the story instead of the story revolving around a character. However, Grand Theft Auto IV lets players change the plot by allowing them to make decisions that come with consequences. It is also the first game in the HD Universe to enable this kind of gameplay.

3) A deep plot filled with emotions

Grand Theft Auto IV's plot is more profound and complex in that it is mainly made of dark drama stemming from the protagonist's troubled past. Niko finds it challenging to cope with all the bad things happening to the innocent people around him, and the plot has been developed to be in tune with his emotions. In Grand Theft Auto 5, players find themselves immersed in switching between characters.

As for Grand Theft Auto V, it can be said that it is undoubtedly one of the most successful titles ever created when it comes to numbers and accolades. However, Grand Theft Auto IV wins its way to players' hearts with its storyline and the connection they develop with the character just a few missions into the game. Players can play both of these amazing storylines as they wait anxiously for the Grand Theft Auto VI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

