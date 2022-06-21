“Work on building your community”- Ninja explains why new streamers shouldn’t start with ‘big’ titles

Streaming powerhouse and professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" recently offered some advice to budding streamers, explaining why they shouldn't start with big titles such as Fortnite in the first place.

The streaming star, who is now back on his Fortnite domination, offered a few tidbits of advice to small streamers, especially on the topic of how they can start off their careers without getting lost in the shadow of big content creators.

Although titles like Fortnite, Warzone, PUBG, and Apex Legends are trending right now and seem like the right choice, Ninja has urged small streamers not to dive straight into popular games and work on building their own community.

"You’re trying to build a brand from scratch": Ninja explains the importance of playing smaller games for budding streamers

CNET @CNET YouTuber and professional gamer @Ninja has spent his life playing games and making a fortune from it. He now shares his secrets for those who want to follow his footsteps. YouTuber and professional gamer @Ninja has spent his life playing games and making a fortune from it. He now shares his secrets for those who want to follow his footsteps. https://t.co/rOwbYW6jYh

As per the YouTuber himself, starting off with smaller titles can benefit a lot as it gives the streamers an opportunity to build their own community and work on their brand.

Ninja also highlighted that streaming slightly less popular titles in the initial stages will prevent new streamers and creators from getting buried on any streaming platform.

"When you start off streaming, and you’re trying to build a brand from scratch. It’s important to start with like a smaller game that has a smaller, more tight-knit community.”

He further added:

"Because in the directory of the game that you’re playing, you’re going to be buried behind, you know millions of people who are streaming Fortnite, or you know the hundreds of thousands of people that are streaming the most popular games at the time. And you can work on building your community, and you’re way more easily discoverable in a smaller game.”

Fortnite Superstar Ninja is one of the most influential personalities in the streaming space right now. From working at a fast food joint to making almost $1 million a month, the 31 year-old streamer has truly inspired millions with his hard work, passion and dedication to gaming. Needless to say, Ninja was the spark that brought streaming and gaming to the mainstream media.

Before 2018, gaming was seen as a subculture. But all of that changed when Ninja managed to hook viewers to their screen with his gameplay.

While it feels like simple advice, it is something that many small streamers still don't follow. There are hundreds of talented streamers out there with zero viewers, buried on the game's directory page.

Starting out with smaller games with a more 'tight-knit' audience and giving yourself some time to lay out a strong foundation is always a better option.

As for Ninja, he started his gaming journey by participating in several esports tournaments for Halo 3, gradually gaining prominence in the industry. Way back in 2017, he started streaming Fortnite and saw a huge jump in his viewership. He soon picked up immense love from the viewers. At the time of writing, Tyler has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and 18 million on Twitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far