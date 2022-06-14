"Just don't donate"- Ninja receives hate after donating $25k to a fellow gamer in need

Richard Tyler Blevins, popularly known as Ninja, has been facing criticism for his recent donation amount to ChillinDude's GoFundMe. Ninja donated $25k to Super Smash Bros pro Kashan Khan, aka ChillinDude, who recently suffered a tragic stroke and was found unresponsive in his apartment.

Full Squad Gaming's Jake Lucky tweeted about ChillinDude's condition and that the community has been slowly pitching in. A response to Lucky's tweet aired discontent with Ninja's donation amount, given the American streamer's status in the community. The Twitter user scoffed at the small amount donated, given Ninja's considerable personal wealth.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ninja can donate $25k anonymously to a guy who suffered a stroke and still get hated on lmao I hate this so much Ninja can donate $25k anonymously to a guy who suffered a stroke and still get hated on lmao I hate this so much https://t.co/Xj9cv7SgoR

Ninja, Ludwig, and Team Liquid contribute to Chillin's GoFundMe page

The page was created by Chillin's brother Burhan Khan. At the time of writing, ChillinDude's fundraiser had raised $229k with a target of $400k.

Ninja donated the largest amount so far. Ludwig and Team Liquid also pitched in generously, with the former donating $10k and the professional esports organization donating $6000. Brandon Ewing, popularly known as Atrioc, also donated $5000.

Lucky shared his thoughts on his official Twitter page. His tweet read:

"After suffering a stroke due to an infection, Smash Pro Chillin’s family started a GoFundMe to help support his bills. The gaming community has now raised over $210,000 for the effort, lead by people like Ninja, Ludwig, Team Liquid and their Co-CEO."

One of the replies from a user called @TheFlyPence, found the donation to be patronizing. He commented:

"Ninja with a 25k dono (donation) from a multi millionaire. just don't donate. Embarrassing."

Lucky subsequently shared a screenshot of the reply and shared it on his Twitter with the caption:

"Ninja can donate $25k anonymously to a guy who suffered a stroke and still get hated on lmao I hate this so much"

The consensus in Lucky's original tweet was of overwhelming support for Chillin's fundraiser and prayers for his speedy recovery. Multiple users have also pushed back against those criticizing anyone for the donation amount.

Fans react to tweet criticizing the donation

The gaming community on Twitter came together to call out a user criticizing Ninja's donation.

Jerian @itsJerian @JakeSucky how are people like that real @JakeSucky how are people like that real

Fans alike were also astonished by the harsh comment:

Victro @VictroAdam @JakeSucky Im 100% sure that this kind of people would never donate a single penny if they had money @JakeSucky Im 100% sure that this kind of people would never donate a single penny if they had money

A few fans also seemed to have found the lighter side of the whole debate:

Peach @PeachFPS @JakeSucky A man like me would have donated 6 million 🙄 @JakeSucky A man like me would have donated 6 million 🙄

Other streamers and gamers like Andy Cortez and NRG Flexinja replied with their unwavering support.

Ninja hasn't responded or commented on the situation yet. However, the gaming community generally received his donation positively and appreciated the effort.

