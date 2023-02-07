Nintendo Direct announced for February 8 - Start time, what to expect, and more

A brand-new Nintendo Direct will debut on February 8, 2023, and a wealth of fresh footage for upcoming games will come with it.

According to Nintendo of America, it’s going to be a 40-minute presentation, primarily focused on titles that are coming in the first half of 2023. This narrows down what fans can expect, though there may of course be surprises waiting.

The community is naturally hoping to see more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, alongside other upcoming Nintendo Switch games. While no official list has been announced, there are many titles that could be featured.

Nintendo Direct coming tomorrow - Here’s what you can hopefully expect

The next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 8, 2023, at 2 PM PST, and will feature 40 minutes of information and video footage of upcoming Nintendo Switch games. As always, this will take place on Nintendo's YouTube channel, and will surely have several exciting things to look forward to.

Start times by region

2 PM PST

5 PM EST

11 PM CET

Wednesday, 3:30 AM IST

Wednesday, 7 AM JST

Nintendo seldom disappoints in these presentations, and while there is no game list, the above tweet suggests some titles that could be featured. Two offerings are on the way out this month, for example - Tales of Symphonia Remastered and Digimon World: Next Order.

Both are re-releases as Tales of Symphonia was a Nintendo Gamecube classic, while Digimon World: Next Order was a PlayStation Vita offering, and then the PlayStation 4. There will be 232 obtainable Digimon creatures, making it a huge, exciting adventure. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see launch trailers of either during the Nintendo Direct.

This isn’t the only remaster coming in February, either. Revealed in a previous Nintendo Direct, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remaster of the classic Wii game and will hit shelves on February 24, 2023. This is another highly anticipated title, being a fun, cute adventure in the world of Kirby.

One of the biggest Nintendo Switch games of the year is coming in the first half of 2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There is precious little known about the upcoming open-world adventure yet, and this would be an excellent time for the company to reveal what will take place in Hyrule.

Other fans might be excited to hear more about Atelier Ryze 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, which features a seamless open world to explore, and a total of 11 party members to recruit on the next alchemical adventure. The Koei Tecmo title will release on March 24, 2023.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will release on March 17, 2023, and only a few months after Bayonetta 3. There is a wealth of fans looking out for what happened in Bayonetta’s backstory, and perhaps this Nintendo Direct will shine some light on what they can expect.

