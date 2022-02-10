Upcoming All Aksys livestream to feature new Nintendo Switch games

More indie games are headed to the Nintendo Switch. Publisher Aksys Games (not to be confused with fighting-game developer Arc System Works) has announced an All Aksys livestream for February 17, 2022. The event will be hosted on their official Twitch at 9:00 AM PT, 12:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM CET, and 10:30 PM IST.

We hope to see you there! SAVE THE DATE!The 2022 #AllAksys Online Event is coming soon!Watch at 10am PST on Thursday, Feb 17, for updates on release timing for Blazing Strike & upcoming #otomegames as well as new game announcements!Tune in here: twitch.tv/AksysGames We hope to see you there! SAVE THE DATE! The 2022 #AllAksys Online Event is coming soon!Watch at 10am PST on Thursday, Feb 17, for updates on release timing for Blazing Strike & upcoming #otomegames as well as new game announcements!Tune in here: twitch.tv/AksysGames. We hope to see you there! https://t.co/SIdQWLeTFZ

Given how popular the hybrid console is among smaller-scale publishers and game makers, it's no surprise that Aksys has a bunch of games already lined up for the Nintendo Switch.

Aksys brings some exciting indie offerings to Nintendo Switch

Here are the names that have already been confirmed to make an appearance on the Nintendo Switch:

Piofiore: Episodio 1926

An Otome visual novel, Episodio 1926, is a sequel to the original Piofiore released in 2020 for Switch. This new entry finds Liliana, one of the key characters from the first game, immersed once again in the dangerous Mafia turf wars and intrigues that tear apart the city of Burlone.

For the uninitiated, Otome titles are dating games. Piofiore is set post-WW1 in France and tells the tale of two lovers.

Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau

Another Otome offering from Idea Factory, it features the tale of Suzuno, a girl who can sense people's emotions via the color of strings around their necks. Exiled by villagers terrified of her powers, she lives a life of solitude until guards come to her for help since evil spirits plague the town of Edo.

Lover Pretend

Love Pretend is another dating VN following the life of young university student Chiyuki. Determined to find out information about her missing father, she simultaneously lands her dream job of becoming a scriptwriter - and she comes close as an assistant to one. Things take an awkward turn as she is cast for one of the plays as her superior's love interest.

Variable Barricade

Play as Toujou Hibari, the 17-year-old heir to the Toujou group. Taking an interest in the young girl's future, her grandfather weaves a plan to arrange a future husband for her.

Hibari spends her time with four handpicked bachelors, each with their own quirks, personalities and flaws - and all of them determined to woo the heir to a massive fortune.

Paradigm Paradox

Set in the year 25XX, the world lives in isolated pockets of colonies. In this future, Vermin called the threat of mankind run amock. The protagonist Yuuki lives inside one such colony called Theta, and her life is turned upside down after being attacked by Vermin.

Fortunately, she is saved by four girls with superpowers and befriends them. They set out on adventures to fight the Vermin, making her boring life more exciting than ever before.

Blazing Strike

Blazing Strike is the odd-one-out on this list. It is an upcoming fighting game by RareBreed Makes Games and inspired by all-time greats from developers like Capcom and SNK. Blazing Strike pairs beautiful pixel sprite work with tight one-on-one 2D melee action with a small but cool cast of unique characters.

Since Aksys is known for its localization efforts, fans can expect these games to see English releases on the Nintendo Switch in the future. Additionally, there could be further surprises in store which will only be unveiled on February 17 when the livestream airs.

And speaking of livestreams, a brand new Nintendo Direct is just around the corner, so stay tuned for new announcements for the Nintendo Switch, both first party and third.

Edited by R. Elahi