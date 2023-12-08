"No drama whatsoever" - QTCinderella announces her departure from Misfits Gaming, leaves fans shocked

Blaire "QTCinderella," one of the biggest Twitch streamers and content creators, made a significant announcement on December 8, disclosing her departure from Misfits Gaming. For those unfamiliar with Misfits, it is an organization involved in entertainment, gaming, and lifestyle, boasting affiliations with some of the most prominent figures in the streaming industry.

Although Blaire clarified that there was no drama or feud with Misfits Gaming, she emphasized that the team seemingly no longer has a place for her on their roster. She wrote this:

"Sadly we are parting ways. No drama whatsoever they just no longer have space for me on their team. I appreciate everything they did of time over the past year."

Popular Twitch streamer leaves Misfits Gaming (Image via X/@qtcinderella)

QTCinderella leaves Misfits Gaming, announces new Christmas-themed series

Blaire has garnered recognition for herself by orchestrating some of the most notable streaming events in recent years. Nevertheless, today marks her departure from Misfits Gaming, a significant part of her event history with whom she had a longstanding association.

Presently, Misfits Gaming boasts a roster featuring other prominent names, including Karl Jacobs, who also serves as a co-owner, along with AustinShows, Tobias "Tubbo," and Mark "Ranboo."

Despite Blaire's departure from the Misfits Gaming roster, she hasn't let that hinder her from embarking on a new venture - the "12 Days of Christmas Streams." This event is set to feature a diverse array of creators, including Aiden Calvin, Emily "ExtraEmily," Christine "Fan," Jenna "Meowri," Ludwig Ahgren, and many others.

Blaire to start new streaming event (Image via X/@qtcinderella)

Regarding Misfits Gaming, they are currently preparing for their next big event—the highly popular "Name Your Price" show. Hosted by AustinShows and Will Neff, this show is set to return in 2024, with planned appearances in various cities across the United States.

What did the fans say?

The streamer's recent announcement about leaving the gaming organization sparked many reactions, with many speculating that she might join FaZe or OTK in jest. Here are the relevant reactions:

Fans react after streamer leaves Misfits Gaming (Image via X/@qtcinderella)

Blaire stands out as one of the most prominent Twitch streamers, amassing an impressive following of over 940K fans. Her diverse portfolio of shows includes noteworthy productions such as The Streamer Award, Sh*tcamp, and various others.