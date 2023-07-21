Popular YouTube streamer Dr DisRespect has recently ended his streak of not getting a knife skin in CS:GO, having opened a Sapphire M9 Bayonet on stream hours ago. The content creator has been complaining about not getting a good knife despite opening thousands of cases in the game. Viewers, along with fellow Counter-Strike streamers, were flabbergasted to see him get such a rare skin.

As per viewers, the price of the Sapphire M9 Bayonet is upwards of $16K, and fans rushed to Dr Disrespect's post on Twitter captioned "We did it.." to congratulate and ponder how the YouTuber snagged such a rare and expensive weapon as his first knife skin in CS: GO.

Twitch streamer Wipz is known for opening boxes worth thousands of dollars on his stream in the hopes of getting good returns, and even he was surprised to see the Doc get the knife, writing:

"THERE'S NO F*CKING WAY YOU PULLED AN M9 SAPPHIRE WHAT."

A similar sentiment was echoed by other streamers, such as the 100 Thieves co-founder CouRage JD and Dr DisRespect's Warzone partner TimTheTatman, both of whom reacted with shock.

Some Twitter reactions from fellow streamers (Image via Twitter)

Dr DisRespect opened his first knife in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

As a veteran FPS streamer who has been regularly broadcasting from YouTube since being banned from Twitch in 2020, Dr DisRespect is more popular in the community for playing Battle Royale games such as Call of Duty Warzone and PUBG. However, since he started boycotting Call of Duty following the controversy surrounding Nickmercs, he has taken a liking to streaming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

As such, the loot box mechanics in the game have been quite a focus for the YouTuber, and he has been spending a lot of time opening boxes to get his hands on a rare knife skin. The streamer was clearly frustrated after failing to get his hands on it in the first few days, having tweeted that he had opened over 2,000 cases without getting a knife skin a few weeks ago.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect I've opened 2000 cases and I've never pulled a knife in CSGO.



It seems his frustration is at an end because while opening cases in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on his most recent stream, Dr DisRespect managed to not only open a knife skin, it was also exceptionally rare. So rare that many couldn't believe it was his first skin in the game.

Here are some general reactions to the moment from Reddit and Twitter, with fans noting his reaction during the event.

POACH @Poach @DrDisrespect pulls a sapphire too, what a first knife

Merc Enum @Mercenum @DrDisrespect Guaranteed!! First knife a 16k factory new. Way to go Doc

Loot boxes have been quite a controversial topic in the gaming industry and have been a point of debate for many who consider it akin to gambling. However, attempts to remove the mechanics from games have not only proved hard but nigh impossible. Here's a deep dive into the topic, exploring Belgian research into loot boxes in video games.