No Man's Sky comes to Nintendo Switch this Fall - Release date and more revealed 

Bandai Namco and Hello Games are teaming up to bring No Man's Sky to yet another platform - Nintendo's portable console, the Switch.

Slated for a Fall 2022 release, the 2016 space exploration title will be available in a digital and physical edition. The procedurally generated universe will be officially coming later this year to the Nintendo console, and will also get a physical PlayStation 5 release on the same day.

No Man's Sky will come to Nintendo Switch on October 7, 2022

No Man's Sky will officially drop on Nintendo Switch the same day it will receive a PlayStation 5 physical release. It will be available on e-shops and physical retailers at the same time, so players can pick it up however they please.

Hello Games Founder Sean Murray's announcement about the game's addition to the list of Switch titles said:

“I think folks are going to be blown away when they finally get to play this game on such a tiny device. It really is an entire universe in the palm of your hand. It has been a huge undertaking, but a very rewarding one for our small team, and I’m really proud of the result.”

No Man's Sky has received 20 major updates over the last six years, and Nintendo Switch fans won’t have to worry - they will receive all of this content on Day One. Everything that is possible in the game will also be available on Switch, as will future content.

According to Hello Games, the No Man's Sky Switch Edition will launch as a single-player experience, but it will still benefit from constant updates like the rest of the console releases. The game can also be played whether docked or handheld, complete with touch-screen functionality.

From Oct 7th for the first time you'll also be able to purchase a physical version of No Man's Sky on PlayStation 5

Switch players will be able to take to the stars as a pirate via the Outlaws update, or work with the law to battle space-faring thieves. The new characters even have their own unique story, and players can recruit wingmen to fly with them.

This means players will always have allies to aid them in combat, now that the stars are a bit more dangerous. Fans won’t have to wait long, since the Switch release comes to life on October 7, 2022.

