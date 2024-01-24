"No mansion is large enough to contain that much cringe" - Fans react as N3on claims he plans on living with Jack Doherty in Miami

During a recent livestream, Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" claimed that he planned on living with controversial internet personality Jack Doherty in Miami. While reviewing submissions on his official Discord server, N3on's attention was drawn to a viewer who inquired if he was "moving in" with Doherty. Claiming that "everyone" was aware of the situation, the 19-year-old responded:

"'Moving in with Jack?' I'm just going to announce it, bro, because everyone already knows. I don't give a f**k. I'm just going to say it. Jack has an extra room in his house... and I need a place to stay in Miami. So, my luggage is already there and he already got me a setup and s**t."

N3on added that he intended to stay at Doherty's house for "probably three to four months." He added:

"And, we are going to be... staying with Jack for probably three to four months. He gave me a free place and... it is what it is. I really appreciate you for that, bro, because I had no place to stay in Miami. So, it is what it is. But yeah, I appreciate you. Really means a lot, bro. We're going to start a new era..."

The Indian-American content creator's claims have attracted significant traction on X, with user @MinEffPodcast commenting:

"No mansion is large enough to contain that much cringe."

"I'm just hearing about this now" - Jack Doherty responds to N3on's claims of living with him in Miami, fans react

After N3on's statements went viral on X, Jack Doherty addressed the situation, claiming he found out about it through the social media platform. He wrote:

"I'm just hearing about this now too (man shrugging emoji) (face with tears of joy emoji)."

A few moments later, Doherty re-posted the 37-second clip mentioned above and wrote:

This wouldn't be the first time N3on and Jack Doherty would get together. Last year, on August 23, 2023, Doherty invited N3on and Yousef "Fousey" to his residence. However, things took a turn for the worse when the 34-year-old vlogger slapped Doherty following a heated altercation.