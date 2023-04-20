"No one gives a f**k about logic, reason or truth" - Trainwreckstv throws shade at HasanAbi during call with YourRAGE

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently discussed his debate with fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" during a call with fellow streamer Josh "YourRAGE". Tyler suggested that the arguments used by Hasan were bereft of "logic." Without explicitly mentioning Hasan's name, he implied that the other individual was only speaking in a decorative manner to appear as if they were advocating for the truth.

Alluding to the call, Tyler said:

"No one gives a f**k about logic, reason or truth."

Trainwreckstv slams creators who fail to engage in critical thinking

Trainwreckstv is well-known for being an outspoken personality within the streaming community, often finding himself at the center of scrutiny.

During his recent conversation with YourRAGE, Tyler seemed to be indirectly referring to creators who had criticized him during the 2022 gambling ban controversy. He stated:

"The seeking is truth, is irrelevant. All people give a f**k about is gladiator arena, who can sound good, twist bullsh*t to make it sound like truth. It is bro. I made that mistake earlier, I thought people could actually think for themselves."

He continued with his rant:

"These f**king creators have created echo chambers of brainless people who cannot think for themselves. they just regurgitate what the person says. No critical thinking whatsoever. I learned that recently bro, like, that conversation that I had, I realized no one gives a f**k about logic, reason or truth."

YourRAGE was quick to pick up on who Trainwreckstv was alluding to and pointed out that he understood it was Hasan. Trainwreckstv responded by saying that he thought it was a conversation.

Here's what fans said

The clip made its way onto the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting numerous comments that were primarily directed at Trainwreckstv. Users called out Tyler's rant for stemming from a personal grudge against Hasan, who had criticized him in the past. Here are some of the top reactions:

LSF community critical of Tyler's latest rant against HasanAbi (Image via r/Livestreamfail Reddit)

The conversation between Hasan and Tyler was mediated by Felix "xQc," who played an important role in overseeing the debate. It is noteworthy that xQc was also one of the most popular slot streamers on Twitch.

Currently, Felix is not under contract with Twitch, and it is uncertain whether he will make a move to Kick, which is Tyler's platform.

