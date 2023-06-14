Create

"No org is safe right now" - Disguised Toast discusses his financial situation after starting esports organization, claims to have lost $1 million

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 14, 2023 06:49 GMT
Disguised Toast talks about his financial situation (Image via Disguised Toast/YouTube)
Disguised Toast talks about his financial situation (Image via Disguised Toast/YouTube)

On June 14, 2023, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" shared a YouTube Shorts video in which he discussed his financial situation after launching an esports organization. The 31-year-old has been open about the subject, and during a livestream on May 24, 2023, he claimed that he was losing money from his account. He compared it to a crashing stock market and said:

"I'm literally losing money from my bank account. It's like... it's like a stock market... but it only goes down, which is not good."

Disguised Toast claimed that he was on track to spend $1 million on his professional esports venture. He added:

"Well, how do you actually make money in esports? Everyone is losing a lot of money. No org is safe right now."
youtube-cover

Disguised Toast claims to have spent twice as much money as he anticipated, asks online community for support

The minute-long clip began with Disguised Toast mentioning that he initially estimated that running an esports team for a year would cost him $500,000. He also brought up that he developed another team for the professional League of Legends scene, jokingly saying that he believes it's a "great opportunity" to invest in a nosediving stock:

"Four months ago, I announced that I created an esports team, and that it would cost me $500,000 to run it for a year. Since then, I decided to also pick up a League of Legends team. When I see a stock, that's like, all the way on the most downwards trajectory possible, I think to myself, 'What a great opportunity!'"

The OfflineTV member then revealed that he had spent $1 million:

"I'm actually on track to spend a million dollars!"
youtube-cover

He also discussed Team Disguised's recent performance at the Valorant Champions Tour:

"Our Valorant team... we went 0-11 in our last 11 matches."

The streamer hoped not to make another video in which he disclosed that he had invested another million dollars:

"Really hoping in four months (that) I'm not making another video titled, 'How I spent $2 million.'"

The video concluded with Disguised Toast stating that his community could support Team Disguised by visiting their official Patreon:

"If you want to support the players, you can do so over at Patreon.com/Disguised."

Fans react to the streamer's financial update

The YouTube Shorts clip featured over 72 responses. Here's a screenshot of some notable ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer&#039;s clip (Image via DisguisedToast/YouTube)
Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via DisguisedToast/YouTube)

While one viewer called Disguised Toast a "true value investor," another community member suggested that he could possibly recoup his losses by hosting Among Us content.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...