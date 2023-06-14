"No org is safe right now" - Disguised Toast discusses his financial situation after starting esports organization, claims to have lost $1 million

On June 14, 2023, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" shared a YouTube Shorts video in which he discussed his financial situation after launching an esports organization. The 31-year-old has been open about the subject, and during a livestream on May 24, 2023, he claimed that he was losing money from his account. He compared it to a crashing stock market and said:

"I'm literally losing money from my bank account. It's like... it's like a stock market... but it only goes down, which is not good."

Disguised Toast claimed that he was on track to spend $1 million on his professional esports venture. He added:

"Well, how do you actually make money in esports? Everyone is losing a lot of money. No org is safe right now."

Disguised Toast claims to have spent twice as much money as he anticipated, asks online community for support

The minute-long clip began with Disguised Toast mentioning that he initially estimated that running an esports team for a year would cost him $500,000. He also brought up that he developed another team for the professional League of Legends scene, jokingly saying that he believes it's a "great opportunity" to invest in a nosediving stock:

"Four months ago, I announced that I created an esports team, and that it would cost me $500,000 to run it for a year. Since then, I decided to also pick up a League of Legends team. When I see a stock, that's like, all the way on the most downwards trajectory possible, I think to myself, 'What a great opportunity!'"

The OfflineTV member then revealed that he had spent $1 million:

"I'm actually on track to spend a million dollars!"

He also discussed Team Disguised's recent performance at the Valorant Champions Tour:

"Our Valorant team... we went 0-11 in our last 11 matches."

The streamer hoped not to make another video in which he disclosed that he had invested another million dollars:

"Really hoping in four months (that) I'm not making another video titled, 'How I spent $2 million.'"

The video concluded with Disguised Toast stating that his community could support Team Disguised by visiting their official Patreon:

"If you want to support the players, you can do so over at Patreon.com/Disguised."

Fans react to the streamer's financial update

The YouTube Shorts clip featured over 72 responses. Here's a screenshot of some notable ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via DisguisedToast/YouTube)

While one viewer called Disguised Toast a "true value investor," another community member suggested that he could possibly recoup his losses by hosting Among Us content.

