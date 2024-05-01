"No way he f**king said this" - Adin Ross reacts to Playboi Carti seemingly rapping about "scamming a billionaire" in viral clip

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross was taken aback after a short clip of popular rapper Playboi Carti singing a modified version of "Type Sh*t," his March 2024 song with Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott. The twist, however, was that Carti had tweaked the lyrics and seemingly added a line where he appeared to be mentioning "scamming" a billionaire:

"I scammed a billionaire."

For those unaware, this was likely a dig at the controversy that had taken place between Adin and the rapper when the latter had seemingly charged $2 million to appear on the streamer's Kick broadcast.

The "billionaire" here is likely referred to Kick co-owner Ed Craven, who had funded the collaboration back then. Reacting to the short clip, a surprised Adin responded by stating:

"Right, major mail. What the f**k is this? 'I scammed a billionaire, woah'? Why are you guys laughing and nodding, doing the little headphones thing, bro? Come on, bro. There's no way he f**king said this."

Watch Adin's reaction here:

What is the controversy between Adin Ross and Playboi Carti?

On February 5, 2024, Adin Ross achieved one of his most significant collaborations yet. He invited the rapper to join his stream. However, before the rapper's arrival, Adin disclosed that he had agreed to pay Playboi Carti $2 million.

At one point during the stream, Adin was told that the rapper wouldn't be showing up, which left him visibly disappointed. Nonetheless, Carti did eventually make an appearance, and he accepted a bag filled with cash, presumably containing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The controversy sparked when the rapper barely uttered a word and left the stream after only a few minutes. Later, Adin disclosed that Carti's team had insisted on receiving full payment upfront, a demand to which his team declined to comply.

The exact amount of money Adin paid remains undisclosed, but it was revealed that the funds came from Ed Craven, a significant co-owner of the Stake-backed Kick streaming platform.

This wasn't the sole instance of a rapper being embroiled in controversy on Adin Ross' streams this year. In a stream on February 2, 2024, 21 Savage was seen using a marked card to secure a victory in a wagered card game against Adin. Although the streamer was unaware of it, his viewers brought it to his attention.