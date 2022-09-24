"No way Putellas is higher rated than Messi and Ronaldo": FIFA 23 community revolts against the Barcelona star's 92 overall

FIFA 23's overall for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Alexis Putellas have been revealed, and the female champion has a higher rating than the duo from men's football. This has surprised the community, who seem to need to be in accordance with EA Sports at this point.

Women's football has been part of the FIFA series, but this will be the first time that clubs will be present as well. FIFA 23 will have the first division from England and France, with all the clubs and footballers in them.

Last night, EA Sports revealed the best cards in women's football, and Putellas became the one with the highest overall.

Try Hard @StopperTry @EASPORTSFIFA No way Putellas is higher rating than Messi and Ronaldo @EASPORTSFIFA No way Putellas is higher rating than Messi and Ronaldo

What has stood out is that the Barcelona Femini star has a higher overall than both Messi and Ronaldo. While the Argentine magician has a 91 overall, the Manchester United star has an overall of 90.

The community's disagreement is down to how could she have received a higher overall than a duo considered the best in world football. Naturally, social media has been full of debate and discussion since the overalls for female footballers came out.

FIFA 23 community feels that Putellas' overall being more than that of Messi and Ronaldo is strange

Alexis Putellas is considered by many to be one of the best in the world of women's football. She has won it all and has several individual honors to her name. She has done, in certain ways, the same thing in women's football what Messi and Ronaldo have in men's.

However, fans are divided about her overall and how it's more than that of every male footballer in the game. Her rating means that she has also managed to beat Kevin De Bruyne, who is also rated at 91, and it hasn't gone down well with a fan.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN @EASPORTSFIFA Why is Putellas higher rated than KDB @EASPORTSFIFA Why is Putellas higher rated than KDB

Another fan believes that the Barcelona star shouldn't have received what's technically the highest overall in the game.

Putellas' 92 overall means she's rated higher than Messi's PSG clubmate Kylian Mbappe as well. The Frenchman is one of five footballers with the highest overall in men's football.

owen @3xqae @EASPORTSFIFA A woman is higher rated than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe @EASPORTSFIFA A woman is higher rated than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Not every fan has reacted so strongly as they believe that ratings are different for men's and women's football and each set of overalls are relative in nature.

One fan feels that FIFA 23's cover icon Sam Kerr should have been the highest rated card in women's football. She's the second-best card with a 91-rated card.

Some feel that EA Sports has deliberately given Putellas a higher rating than Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA 23 to gain publicity and promote their game.

Failuxo 🎗 @Failuxo_ We get it EA you don’t want to be cancelled for not being inclusive but this is football. @EASPORTSFIFA A woman higher rated than Messi and RonaldoWe get it EA you don’t want to be cancelled for not being inclusive but this is football. @EASPORTSFIFA A woman higher rated than Messi and Ronaldo 😂😂😂 We get it EA you don’t want to be cancelled for not being inclusive but this is football.

Some users feel that there should be more women's divisions in FIFA 23, which would be deserving.

Cody Doucet @Doucet3 @EASPORTSFIFA It’s a shame you didnt include the German, USA, English Div II, Swedish leagues and the Champions league so we could have a proper career mode with it.. untill you’ve got a proper womans career mode it’ll continue to be a gimmick, c’mon EA you’ve got the ability to make it happen @EASPORTSFIFA It’s a shame you didnt include the German, USA, English Div II, Swedish leagues and the Champions league so we could have a proper career mode with it.. untill you’ve got a proper womans career mode it’ll continue to be a gimmick, c’mon EA you’ve got the ability to make it happen

While EA Sports doesn't explicitly describe the rationale behind ratings, it's widely accepted that all overalls are relative. In simpler terms, Ronaldo and Messi have been assigned overalls based on other professionals in men's football. The same pattern follows for women's football as well, and it might not be a rivalry as some fans are making it out to be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far