“No words”: Sidemen members react to their Christmas song reaching the top 3 in UK Official Charts

Members of the UK YouTube group Sidemen took to their socials to celebrate reaching third place in the official UK Singles Charts this week. For those unaware, the group created a couple of parody songs for Christmas, as part of their challenge in a YouTube video.

Christmas Drillings, which featured vocals from fellow members JJ "KSI," Vik "Vikkstar123," Tobi "TBJZL," and UK rapper Jaime "JME," ended up entering the top three spots in the Official Charts, only behind LadBaby's Food Aid and Wham's Last Christmas, who are ranked one and two respectively.

ksi @KSI Christmas drillings got 3rd on the official charts! Unbelievable. The support on this song has been out of this world and I've enjoyed every part of it haha. All proceeds are going to @FareShareUK so to everyone who bought or streamed the song, thank you

It should be noted that all proceeds from the sale of the song have gone to FareShare, a charitable organization focusing on the hunger problem. Reacting to the group's accomplishments, KSI wrote:

“No words.”

Sidemen take their parody song to the top 3 in the Official Charts, song played on national radio

Sidemen have added yet another feather to their already illustrious hat. The group, who created Christmas Drillings as part of a challenge in one of their weekly videos, saw their project featured in the UK Official Charts. The momentous occasion was celebrated by all the members.

KSI, who is a rapper himself, is privy to being featured in the charts. However, this is the first time a song made by the group has entered the top three spots in the list. Reacting to it, he wrote:

"The support on this song has been out of this world and I’ve enjoyed every part of it haha."

The group's official Twitter handle shared a tweet stating:

"Thank you for the insane support, together we broke into the top 3!"

Sidemen @Sidemen



Tune into the Official Charts Show on Honestly, no words. You guys have done a madness for @FareShareUK and wherever we land, we're so proud of what this community can achieve. Thank you Tune into the Official Charts Show on @BBCR1 tomorrow to see the results

Fellow member Vikkstar123 celebrated the occasion by writing:

"We’ve achieved something incredible & all for a great cause."

Vikkstar123 ★ @Vikkstar123



We've achieved something incredible & all for a great cause. Have a fantastic Christmas! UK OFFICIAL #3 CHRISTMAS SINGLE 2022!

After pipping Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You, Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" wrote:

"SIDEMEN CAME ABOVE MARIAH CAREY"

Ethan Payne @Behzinga SIDEMEN CAME ABOVE MARIAH CAREY



THAT IS THE CHRISTMAS SONG

Tobi, who promised to shave off his hair had the song charted at number 1, posted:

"Number 3 on official charts...thank you for all your efforts."

Tobi @Tobjizzle don’t forget to keep supporting

Number 3 on official charts thank you for all your efforts don't forget to keep supporting @FareShareUK if you're able to Proud of the boys @KSI @Vikkstar123 @JmeBBK

Another member, Josh "Zerkaa" said:

"Thank you to everyone who supported."

𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙃 𝙕𝙀𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙍 @ZerkaaHD



Thank you to everyone who supported. The fact that little old @Sidemen got 3rd in the Official Christmas Charts is a ridiculous achievement.

He also posted another tweet hinting at a summer song come 2023. He posted:

"SIDEMEN MAKE A SUMMER BANGER IN 24 HOURS."

𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙃 𝙕𝙀𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙍 @ZerkaaHD



SIDEMEN MAKE A SUMMER BANGER IN 24 HOURS So what we saying? @Sidemen

Here are some of the reactions from the community:

Side+ @joinsideplus



Christmas Drillings is the real winner here @Sidemen Let's be honest

Official Charts @officialcharts @Sidemen INCREDIBLE SCENES .

Official Charts @officialcharts @Sidemen INCREDIBLE SCENES. Congratulations. Same time next year???

Fred.designs @fred_designs10 🤬 @Sidemen Should’ve been 1st, ladbaby the cry babies win again @Sidemen Should’ve been 1st, ladbaby the cry babies win again 😡🤬

Becs ‏♥︎ @ziggysstory @Sidemen been supporting since 2015, it feels so surreal! Seeing the boys work hard on a song and get in the top 3 before christmas eve is truly a miracle and you can’t tell me otherwise! seeing them grow up was wild! I’m so proud of each boys! This feels like a dream come true !!! @Sidemen been supporting since 2015, it feels so surreal! Seeing the boys work hard on a song and get in the top 3 before christmas eve is truly a miracle and you can’t tell me otherwise! seeing them grow up was wild! I’m so proud of each boys! This feels like a dream come true !!! ❤️❤️❤️

SWEB @Shane_Bedwell @Sidemen Deserved #1 but great achievement to get a top 3 song! @Sidemen Deserved #1 but great achievement to get a top 3 song!

The group also made a second parody song called This or That. The single was created by fellow members Harry "Wrote2Shaw," Simon "Miniminter," Ethan "Behzinga," and Josh "Zerkaa."

Music videos for both songs can be found on the group's secondary channel, iTunes, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

