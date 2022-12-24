“No words”: Sidemen members react to their Christmas song reaching the top 3 in UK Official Charts

Members of the UK YouTube group Sidemen took to their socials to celebrate reaching third place in the official UK Singles Charts this week. For those unaware, the group created a couple of parody songs for Christmas, as part of their challenge in a YouTube video.
Christmas Drillings, which featured vocals from fellow members JJ "KSI," Vik "Vikkstar123," Tobi "TBJZL," and UK rapper Jaime "JME," ended up entering the top three spots in the Official Charts, only behind LadBaby's Food Aid and Wham's Last Christmas, who are ranked one and two respectively.
It should be noted that all proceeds from the sale of the song have gone to FareShare, a charitable organization focusing on the hunger problem. Reacting to the group's accomplishments, KSI wrote:
“No words.”
Sidemen take their parody song to the top 3 in the Official Charts, song played on national radio
Sidemen have added yet another feather to their already illustrious hat. The group, who created Christmas Drillings as part of a challenge in one of their weekly videos, saw their project featured in the UK Official Charts. The momentous occasion was celebrated by all the members.
KSI, who is a rapper himself, is privy to being featured in the charts. However, this is the first time a song made by the group has entered the top three spots in the list. Reacting to it, he wrote:
"The support on this song has been out of this world and I’ve enjoyed every part of it haha."
The group's official Twitter handle shared a tweet stating:
"Thank you for the insane support, together we broke into the top 3!"
Fellow member Vikkstar123 celebrated the occasion by writing:
"We’ve achieved something incredible & all for a great cause."
After pipping Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You, Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" wrote:
"SIDEMEN CAME ABOVE MARIAH CAREY"
Tobi, who promised to shave off his hair had the song charted at number 1, posted:
"Number 3 on official charts...thank you for all your efforts."
Another member, Josh "Zerkaa" said:
"Thank you to everyone who supported."
He also posted another tweet hinting at a summer song come 2023. He posted:
"SIDEMEN MAKE A SUMMER BANGER IN 24 HOURS."
Here are some of the reactions from the community:
The group also made a second parody song called This or That. The single was created by fellow members Harry "Wrote2Shaw," Simon "Miniminter," Ethan "Behzinga," and Josh "Zerkaa."
Music videos for both songs can be found on the group's secondary channel, iTunes, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki