“Nobody does it better” - Dr DisRespect returning to OG Fortnite and winning first match leaves fans ecstatic

YouTube streamer and veteran gamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" made light work of his return to Fortnite on the OG map. The streamer dived into his first solo game and ultimately clinched a remarkable Victory Royale with a staggering 17 kills. Although Guy may not always be the most prominent figure in the Fortnite community, his return to the game after a significant hiatus drew considerable attention.

The streamer, typically recognized for his unshakable and confident demeanor, managed to make a strong impression during his comeback to the popular battle royale game. Responding to his win, one fan commented,

"Nobody does it better."

Dr DisRespect wins his first match in OG Fortnite with 17 kills

Dr DisRespect is typically known for his unwavering dedication to video games. The streamer once again demonstrated his prowess by clinching victory in his first solo match since his return to Fortnite, and he did so with an astonishing 17-kill performance.

However, it's important to mention that since the Two-time Champion had just made his return to the game, he was naturally matched with a lobby comprising many lower-ranked players and bots.

Nonetheless, achieving a victory in his first match after a considerable break is still an impressive feat. Here's what he said after his win:

"That's a 16 (17) kill win to win game number one. Numero uno! Numero Uno! You know how we do it. You know how I'm gonna do it."

However, this wasn't his only victory. A couple of games later, he once again secured a Victory Royale, this time while playing a duos game with a random fan online. They ended up with a combined total of 14 kills, showcasing his continued success in the game.

What did the fans say?

Dr DisRespect's latest stream naturally attracted a flood of enthusiastic comments, with viewers expressing their excitement and admiration for the streamer. Here are a few notable reactions:

Interestingly, before going live, Dr DisRespect had posted that he would be playing on the OG Fortnite map with Twitch streamer Turner "Tfue." However, this plan did not come to fruition. For those unaware, Tfue has been on a sabbatical from content creation since June 2023.